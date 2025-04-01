Watch Now
1 person dead, another rushed to hospital after fall at border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman died and another person was rushed to the hospital after they both fell at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego’s South Bay.

San Diego Police said officers, Border Patrol agents, and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to an area just south of Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way at around 11 p.m. Monday due to a reported incident at the border wall involving two victims.

Police confirmed a 20-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital, but a middle-aged woman died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police and Border Patrol are involved in the investigation.

