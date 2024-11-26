10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Nov. 26

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Community members impacted by the Fairmount Fire on Halloween are coming together Tuesday to honor the first responders who saved their homes.

On Tuesday, residents from Talmadge, Alvarado Estates, Kensington, El Cerrito, and the College Area will give the first responders giant “thank you” cards and provide charity donations in their honor.

The fire that erupted in a canyon on the afternoon of Oct. 31 scorched dozens of acres and came dangerously close to numerous homes, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Many residents were worried they would have nothing to return to, but San Diego Fire-Rescue crews on the ground and in the air worked tirelessly to put out the blaze before it spread out of control.

While one house was lost in the fire, fire officials said the damage could have been much worse.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A stolen car report led to a tense standoff outside of 7-Eleven store and an eventual arrest early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police said a woman reported her vehicle stolen in North Park just after 12 a.m.

KGTV

A short time later, an automated license plate reader alerted officers that the car was in the Teralta East neighborhood.

Officers spotted the suspected car thief outside the 7-Eleven store at Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, but the man initially refused orders to surrender.

After a standoff that lasted about 15 minutes, officers took the man into custody.

The car was recovered and will be returned to its owner.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

With the ability to share photos with others or post them online easier than ever, many privacy experts are warning users to think twice before sharing.

According to experts, many camera users are unaware of EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format) data that can be found within photos.

Courtney Lindwall with Consumer Reports said, "You can think of this as little bits of information that are collected when we take a photo, that can include the time and location the photo was taken potentially down to exact GPS coordinates, your camera settings, and even the make and model of your phone.”

While this information can be helpful if you’re trying to organize your photos, it can compromise your safety if it falls into the wrong hands.

Experts advise users to research which social media platforms remove EXIF data after images are posted online.

Additionally, many smartphones have a built-in feature to remove photo data before sharing but it needs to be toggled off.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

While there has been a lot of action in the South Bay regarding the Tijuana River Valley sewage smell, some community members said they haven’t seen much of an improvement yet.

On Monday, an Odor Advisory took effect for Nestor and other South Bay neighborhoods near the river.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil follows through with the continued impact on homeowners who are trying to prepare for holiday gatherings.

Watch Madison’s report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: