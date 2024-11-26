South Bay Sewage Crisis: Families struggle with toxic odors ahead of holidays

An odor advisory has been issued for neighborhoods near the Tijuana River Valley. The stench, described as a "rotten egg" smell caused by hydrogen sulfide, is not just ruining Thanksgiving plans — it’s also affecting the health of those living in the area.

For Edward Delos Reyes and Gaylene Scarbrough, who have called the South Bay home for decades, the situation has reached a breaking point.

“I can feel sometimes it burns when I inhale, and it’s disgusting,” said Edward. The couple has canceled Thanksgiving dinner at their home again this year, citing the unbearable odor.

“How would you like to have somebody come to your place and have it smell like an outhouse in the summer?” said Delos Reyes.

Health Concerns Mount

Hydrogen sulfide, a toxic byproduct of sewage, has been detected at elevated levels in the area, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District. Monitoring equipment at Nestor-Berry Elementary School recorded the spike, which poses particular risks to sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with pre-existing health conditions.

Residents like Edward and Gaylene are already feeling the effects.

“My nose runs every morning continuously,” said Edward.“I smell it all the time...my eyes are burning. It’s unacceptable,” added Gaylene. The couple relies on daily medications and inhalers to manage their symptoms, which they attribute to the polluted air.

A Call for Action

The community is urging officials to address the root of the problem: sewage runoff from Mexico. Last week, there was some progress as ABC 10News reported on a proposal to activate additional federal funding for the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. However, residents like Edward are skeptical about how quickly change will come.

“What’s it gonna take to have that effort take over and do something about the actual sewage problem?” he asked.

Monitoring Resources Available

In the meantime, the Air Pollution Control District has launched a community dashboard that allows residents to monitor hydrogen sulfide levels in real-time. The tool is accessible via phone or computer, offering some insight for families navigating the crisis.

For more information and to access to the dashboard,CLICK HERE.