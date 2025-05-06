10News Wake Up Call: Search suspended in boat crash; 3rd hidden camera found

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

A new report shows gun-related deaths are dropping across San Diego County, thanks in part to multiple programs implemented by county officials.

Reporter Adam Campos walks us through the report’s findings and what the county is planning to do to continue the downward trend.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Coast Guard late Monday night suspended its search for seven people reported missing after a boat overturned off Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard officials announced the search suspension “pending further developments” in a news release.

The seven people were part of a group of people aboard a boat that capsized in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

In the incident, three people were killed and four people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The injured survivors confirmed to authorities that seven people in their group were unaccounted for after the crash.

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel profiles a service created by a local man that is aimed at helping senior citizens find rides for important tasks like grocery shopping and medical appointments.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

As an investigation into two hidden cameras discovered at an El Cajon fire station nears an end, ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner learns another hidden camera was found at a different city fire station.

