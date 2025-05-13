10News Wake Up Call: Woman thrown from balcony; sewage issue expected to grow

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, May 13, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sewage flow across the U.S.-Mexico border may temporarily increase in the Tijuana River Valley as part of a sewer line-repair project in Mexico starting Tuesday.

In a news release issued Friday, the county Air Pollution Control District announced the project could also increase pollution at South County beaches, as untreated wastewater is diverted south of the border.

Now in its second and final phase, the project is expected to start Tuesday and take roughly one week to complete, APCD officials said.

The existing line moves untreated wastewater to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the U.S., and the San Antonio de los Buenos Plant in Mexico, according to the APCD.

"The completion of this line is critical for preventing potential catastrophic failures and increasing reliability of Tijuana's wastewater infrastructure," the APCD stated.

The International Boundary and Water Commission will stay in touch with construction and project managers in Mexico, monitor progress and share updates, according to the ACPD.

The IBWC "has been working extensively with Mexico to mitigate wastewater spills as much as possible and have coordinated bypass lines to pump as much wastewater as possible" to the South Bay plant, according to the county.

Watch Perla Shaheen's report from Imperial Beach:

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after San Diego Police said someone threw her from the third floor of a building Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the San Ysidro Senior Village on W San Ysidro Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. due to reports of a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but her condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Police arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of throwing the victim from a third-floor balcony.

ABC 10News learned the SDPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Watch Ava Kershner's report from the scene:

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at which cars for teen drivers fit best in budgets and have good safety ratings.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Gov. Newsom on Monday released new guidance in his efforts to address California’s homeless crisis.

The governor called on all cities and counties to immediately begin banning homeless encampments that line underpasses, parks, and streets, and he issued a blueprint on how he wants everything to be carried out.

With Newsom’s call for action, local homeless advocates are weighing in on how his direction could work in San Diego.

Watch Ryan Hill's report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: