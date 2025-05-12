Newsom wants California cities to 'immediately' ban homeless encampments

(KGTV) – Gov. Newsom on Monday called for all California counties and cities to ban homeless encampments and remove all current camps “without delay.”

A model ordinance released by the governor advises state municipalities to “immediately address dangerous and unhealthy encampments and connect people experiencing homelessness with shelter and services.”

In addition to the model ordinance announcement, the governor's office said $3.3 billion in voter-approved Proposition 1 funding would be released to communities across the state to aid housing "to expand behavioral health housing and treatment options for the most seriously ill and homeless in California."

In a statement, Newsom said, “There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets. Local leaders asked for resources -- we delivered the largest state investment in history. They asked for legal clarity -- the courts delivered. Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and with humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing, and care. The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses.”

The governor’s model ordinance offers recommendations for cities and counties to follow when it comes to clearing encampments and preventing new ones from forming.

In July 2024, Newsom issued an executive order that directed cities and counties to remove homeless encampments. His order came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed cities to enforce their own bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

Under Newsom’s order, state agencies — including state parks and the Department of Transportation — would be required to prioritize clearing encampments that pose safety risks, such as those along waterways.

Officials should give “reasonable” advance notice to homeless people, offer to connect them to local services and help store their belongings for at least 60 days. Local cities and counties are urged to adopt similar protocols.

While the governor cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.