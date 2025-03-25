10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, March 25

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The San Diego Unified School District’s Board of Education on Tuesday is slated to vote on proposals that would see affordable housing for educators built on district-owned land.

Potential sites for the proposed housing include the district headquarters in Normal Heights, the Revere Center, the Ballard Parent Center, the Instructional Media Center, and district-owned land on Commercial Street.

The sites would provide at least 1,500 housing units; the district’s goal is to house at least 10 percent of its staff in the next five years.

District leaders believe developing the housing is essential to creating a better experience at its schools.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — Top national security officials for President Donald Trump, including his defense secretary, texted war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic.

This was reported by the magazine in a story posted online Monday.

The National Security Council said the text chain “appears to be authentic.”

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said the material in the text chain “contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing."

Just two hours after Goldberg received the details of the attack on March 15, the U.S. began launching a series of airstrikes.

CONSUMER:

The San Diego City Council on Monday passed a proposed ordinance that bans grocery stores from offering digital-only deals in the city.

The Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, the first of its kind in the U.S., aims to help certain San Diegans, like seniors or low-income households, who may not have direct access to grocery store savings that are exclusively on mobile apps or online.

The proposed ordinance must still go through a second reading in April and would then take effect 90 days after that.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Many Haitians living in San Diego and across the U.S. may be out of options after a Homeland Security announcement revoking legal status for thousands of Haitians in 30 days.

The agency said the order applies to about 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who came to the United States since October 2022.

Now, with a looming deadline, Haitian migrants living in San Diego under humanitarian programs are facing an uncertain future, fearing deportation back to the unstable conditions they fled.

Watch reporter Michael Chen’s report:

