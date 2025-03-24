San Diego Unified will consider creating affordable housing on its property

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Leaders of the San Diego Unified School District today announced a proposal intended to allow the district to build affordable housing for at least 10% of its faculty and staff over the next decade.

Additionally, the proposals — which will be considered in Tuesday's SDUSD Board of Education meeting — include discussion of using district-owned property to create additional affordable housing and of making a regional housing finance authority with the San Diego Community College District.

"Housing prices continue to rise, and there is a dearth of affordable housing within the footprint of our school district," said Cody Petters"on, the district's board president. "With these policies we are taking action to ensure San Diego Unified is part of the solution, and doing our part to help the region address its affordable housing crisis."

"Some will question why an institution responsible for educating children cares about affordable housing, the reason is because it will help our students thrive. We should do everything within our ability to ensure families secure stable housing so that housing instability does not distract from their child's ability to receive a high-quality education at San Diego Unified."

If approved on Tuesday, the district could begin working with private developers to build affordable homes on five of its properties: Eugene Brucker Education Center, 4100 Normal St.; Revere Center, 6735 Gifford Way; Fremont/Ballard Center, 2375 Congress St.; Instructional Media Center, 2441 Cardinal Lane; and Commercial Street, 2101 Commercial St.

The district estimates more than 1,500 affordable units could be constructed at these locations -- nearly double the combined 887 units built since 2002 for educators across the state of California.

"We consistently hear from students in our district who would love to become educators and give back to their schools and communities, but who worry that they won't be able to afford to live in San Diego and pursue their dreams," said Richard Barrera, board of education vice president. "By committing to this plan, in which we will be able to offer quality, affordable housing to at least 10% of our employees, we are taking meaningful action to build a pipeline of future educators, as well as to support the people who right now are in our classrooms creating bright futures for our kids."

The policies presented Monday came about as a result of a December workshop to receive feedback from the community and its staff.

"Investing in affordable workforce housing for our staff is an investment in the future of our students and our community," said Board of Education Trustee Shana Hazan. "Research shows that stable housing is a critical social determinant of health. When our employees have access to affordable homes, they experience improved physical and mental wellbeing."

"By developing housing on district-owned properties — through a process that thoughtfully engages our communities — we're creating a more stable and resilient workforce, which is essential for achieving our student outcome goals."

The San Diego Unified Board of Education meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Eugene Brucker Education Center, 4100 Normal St. Or, watch online at www.youtube.com/@sandiegounifiedschooldistrict.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

