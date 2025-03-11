10News Wake Up Call: First round of rain to drench San Diego County today

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider repealing its recently passed policy that restricts county resources when it comes to assisting federal immigration enforcement.

The policy directed the county's chief administrative officer to "report back within 180 days on the data related to any transfers or notifications during the past year to federal immigration authorities and provide recommendations" on how to effectively carry it out, according to a board letter.

In December 2024, the board passed the policy by a 3-1 vote, but Chair Nora Vargas -- who proposed the procedure -- is no longer on the board and District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson was not there to vote.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone dissenting vote on what he believes is a “super sanctuary” policy that is also a waste of county resources. He is now pushing the full board to reexamine it.

“I think most San Diegans, most of the country for sure, it says, no, these people, if you're going to commit these types of crimes, you should be deported. We should not be spending taxpayer dollars on keeping you in jail. We shouldn't be spending taxpayer dollars on getting additional warrants that are not required by the state of California,” Desmond said.

There are currently four supervisors on the board; if a vote ends in a 2-2 tie, the policy will stay in place.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

San Diego Police arrested a man they said led officers on a pursuit and also caused a crash early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash at 32nd Street and Myrtle Avenue, near Balboa Park. In the wreck, police said the driver slammed into a parked car.

Just after they arrived, officers spotted the driver, and he tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

Officers ran the license plate and learned the car was the same vehicle that led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through the downtown area just minutes prior.

The CHP and San Diego Police are investigating the chase and crash.

CONSUMER:

(SCRIPPS NEWS GROUP) -- The U.S. stock market started the week with a major sell off across multiple sectors as President Trump warned of an economic "transition period" ahead.

By late Monday, the S&P 500 was down 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.08% and the Nasdaq Composite index sank 4%.

The Dow’s 900-point drop was its lowest plunge in nearly three years.

President Donald Trump's tariffs and tariff threats have introduced new volatility to the markets, which administration officials have indicated may continue for some time.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, President Trump did not directly answer questions about whether there would be a recession or what effect his tariffs would have — but he said the market and the economy as a whole should now expect a "period of transition."

“What I have to do is build a strong country,” Trump said. “You can’t really watch the stock market.”

On Wednesday, tariffs targeting steel and aluminum are set to take effect and it could mean Americans will be paying more for everything from washing machines and toasters, to canned goods and cars.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Preparing for the true impact of President Trump’s tariffs has been described as an emotional rollercoaster for some San Diego businesses.

ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens followed through with a Point Loma grocery store owner who said the president’s latest pause on 25% tariffs has brought a sense of relief -- for now.

However, that reprieve will only last until April 2, when tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada are back on.

Adam Zack, owner of Jensen’s Foods, said his distributors are preparing to raise their prices.

However, until that happens, Zack said he’s doing his best to lower his margins on certain food items like eggs, so his customers don’t feel the brunt of higher costs.

One idea Zack has been considering: Getting produce from other countries without a tariff.

