How tariffs could impact where food comes from at the grocery store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During the winter season, a lot of the produce you will see at the store comes from warmer climates. The most popular items at Jensen's Foods in Point Loma from Mexico, are avocados and tomatoes.

Owner Adam Zack says over the past week, his distributors were getting ready for tariffs.

"Now they are put off for another month. But the distributors warned us we were going to see big price increases, at least 25%," said Zack.

Zack says if and when tariffs do go into effect, he may get produce from other countries without a tariff.

"We will take a look at that, compare the price and make sure the quality is there and make the best decision for our customers," he added.

Sometimes that means reducing the store's profit margin. For example, eggs start at $5.99, a dozen. Zack says he only makes a 10% profit from that price.

"We have lowered our percentage we have made on the eggs. We do not feel like we should pass that on to our customers, they are suffering enough," he added.

He says that will help them in the long term because customers will keep coming back for decades in the future.