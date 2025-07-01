10News Wake Up Call: Election Day in the South Bay; deadly wreck in Chula Vista

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, July 1, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Today is Election Day in South San Diego County, with Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann both vying for the Board of Supervisors District 1 seat.

The District 1 Supervisor represents Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City, as well as 15 neighborhoods in the City of San Diego, including the East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro. Unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and a portion of Spring Valley, are also under District 1.

The Board is non-partisan, but whoever wins the election will tip the balance of power in the county. Currently, there are two Republicans and two Democrats on the Board; Aguirre is a Democrat and McCann is a Republican.

In-person voting centers open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Locations can be found at https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/list-district-1-supervisor-special-election-voting-locations.

The District 1 Supervisor seat opened when Nora Vargas stepped down earlier this year. Vargas announced her departure from her role in December 2024 -- weeks after she was reelected.

In June, ABC 10News hosted the only debate between the candidates:

San Diego County District 1 Debate

YOUR MORNING FORECAST:

10News Pinpoint Weather Super 7-Day Forecast: July 1, 2025

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

One person was killed Monday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s incident report stated the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on southbound I-805 near Telegraph Canyon Road.

Per the incident report, the CHP said a red Tesla and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash with the motorcycle.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that the incident was a fatality, but no further information was released.

Due to the investigation, the CHP shut down the No. 1-3 lanes; the closure remained in effect as of 4:15 a.m.

ABC 10News learned lanes were expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

CONSUMER:

With summer travel in full swing, that dream vacation can turn into a nightmare if you’re not careful.

ABC 10News’ partners at the Better Business Bureau is advising travelers to be on alert when you’re looking to score a deal on a vacation rental.

Watch Joe Ducey's report:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

As the San Diego Pride Festival quickly approaches, ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill follows through with the head of San Diego Pride about its decision to keep musical artist Kehlani as its headliner despite her controversial past.

Watch Ryan's report:

San Diego Pride speaks about backlash, dropouts over Festivial headliner Kehlani

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: