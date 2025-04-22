10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, April 22

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is scheduled to be in San Diego County Tuesday to get a firsthand look at the ongoing Tijuana River Crisis.

In a post on X/Twitter, Zeldin on Monday said, “Flying now to San Diego to meet this evening with my counterpart, Secretary Alicia Bárcena, about ENDING decades of raw sewage entering the US from Mexico.”

Zeldin’s tour of area will include a visit to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and a helicopter tour of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The EPA chief’s San Diego visit comes as South Bay residents and military servicemembers in the region continue to deal with health issues related to the pollution.

In March, several weeks after his appointment, Zeldin called the Tijuana River situation “unacceptable” and called on Mexico to “control this pollution and sewage!”

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/south-bay-news/preview-head-of-epa-to-tour-wastewater-treatment-plant-as-tijuana-sewage-crisis-rages-on

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will be laid to rest Saturday after lying in state for three days in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects to history's first Latin American pontiff.

The cardinals met Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave begins to choose Francis' successor, as condolences poured in from around the world. According to current norms, the conclave must begin between May 5 and 10.

The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend, and Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected.

The Argentine pope died Monday at age 88 after a stroke put him in a coma and led his heart to fail.

CONSUMER:

Starting May 5, student loans that are considered in default will begin to be collected by the Department of Education.

Currently, roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans; debt collection could also include the garnishing of borrowers’ wages.

The Trump administration ’s announcement marks an end to a period of leniency that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. No federal student loans have been referred for collection since March 2020, including those in default.

Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department tried multiple times to forgive millions of people’s student loans, only to be stopped by courts.

Beginning May 5, the department will begin involuntary collection through the Treasury Department's offset program, which withholds payments from the government — including tax refunds, federal salaries and other benefits — from people with past-due debts to the government.

After a 30-day notice, the department will also begin garnishing wages for borrowers in default.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/us-news/education/student-loans-in-default-to-be-referred-to-debt-collection-education-department-says

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A gay Catholic man once chased out of his LGBTQ ministry in San Diego is reflecting on his meeting with Pope Francis several years ago.

ABC 10News first met Aaron Bianco in 2018, when he resigned from his position at a local church because of acts of vandalism and death threats.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through as Bianco looks back at his meeting with Pope Francis.

