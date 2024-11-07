10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Nov. 7

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES:

Santa Ana winds swirling across San Diego County are continuing to raise concerns about potential fire dangers.

On Wednesday, San Diego Gas & Electric initiated power shut-offs for hundreds of customers in the county’s inland and mountain areas, including Boulevard and Campo.

It remains a possibility that other communities such as Alpine, El Cajon, Chula Vista, and Lakeside will experience shut-offs through Friday.

The power outages and extreme weather conditions forced the Mountain Empire Unified School District to cancel classes on Thursday.

The district canceled classes on Wednesday due to weather conditions; there is no word on if classes will be canceled on Friday.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the county's mountain areas through Friday morning.

Check the latest weather alerts for San Diego County here: https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts

——————

Days after completing what many consider to be a historic political comeback, President-elect Donald Trump has been invited to the White House to discuss the transition of power with current President Joe Biden.

Biden is also scheduled to address the nation on Thursday at 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Watch Biden’s address at 8 a.m.: https://www.10news.com/politics/america-votes/president-biden-promises-peaceful-transition-will-address-nation-following-trumps-victory

The White House said Biden called Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the presidency.

Also on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 election during a speech at her alma mater Howard University.

Harris echoed the importance for voters to accept the results of the election, but she urged them to “keep fighting.”

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

Residents in the Mountain View neighborhood are on high alert after San Diego Police said over a dozen gunshots were fired outside of multiple homes late Wednesday night.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Logan Avenue, near the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, at around 10:45 p.m.

One of the bullets went through a window of a bedroom where a mother and baby were sleeping, police said.

Officers at the scene confirmed one person was hit by a bullet and rushed to the hospital.

During their investigation, officers found about 20 bullet casings about 200 feet from a home.

Police are gathering any surveillance footage to determine how the situation unfolded.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

Jeff Lasky

The first Amazon Fresh store in San Diego County is opening Thursday morning after a two-year delay.

The world’s largest online retailer is managing the produce and products that are sold within the 44,500-square-foot store, which is located at the Twin Peaks Plaza shopping center at 14837 Pomerado Road.

Amazon officials said customers “can expect to find a wide selection of national brands, high-quality produce and protein, as well as Amazon’s private-label brands like Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Saver, and 365 by Whole Foods Market—all at great low prices.”

Any excess food from the store will be donated to Feeding San Diego, ABC 10News learned.

Store hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week.

December 2022 story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-county-news/san-diego-countys-1st-amazon-fresh-grocery-store-finished-for-months-yet-doors-still-closed

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

In the South Bay, a local nonprofit group is working hard to at least prevent thousands of pounds of trash from the Tijuana River to flow into the ocean.

Watch reporter Madison Weil’s full report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: