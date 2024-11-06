Watch Now
Santa Ana winds, elevated fire risk prompt power shut-offs in some East County communities

KGTV
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Gas & Electric on Wednesday morning initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs in some East County communities in light of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire conditions in the county.

A Red Flag Warning for San Diego County’s mountain areas was set to take effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday and last through 11 a.m. Friday.

According to SDG&E’s Outage Map, the following backcountry communities were affected by the power shutoffs as of 11 a.m.:

  • Boulevard
  • Campo
  • Jacumba
  • Live Oak Springs

The utility said power was turned off for those communities “due to unsafe conditions in the area.”
The https://www.sdge.com/ready website shows 683 customers in Boulevard and Campo were without power as of 11 a.m.

In a news release, SDG&E officials stated, “Community Resource Centers will be opened in the communities impacted by a PSPS. These Centers are equipped with resources to support anyone who needs it, including Wi-Fi, and phone and medical device charging. The most current list of impacted communities as well as Community Resource Center locations and hours can be found at https://www.sdge.com/ready. The most current list of impacted communities as well as Community Resource Center locations and hours can be found at https://www.sdge.com/ready.”

The utility noted that customers “should continue to be prepared to potentially be without power through Friday.”

Other communities that could potentially be impacted by PSPS include:

  • Alpine
  • Chula Vista
  • El Cajon
  • Escondido
  • Julian
  • Lakeside
  • Ramona
  • Santee
  • Valley Center

SDG&E’s Outage Map can be viewed at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.

