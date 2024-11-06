Santa Ana winds, elevated fire risk prompt power shut-offs in some East County communities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Gas & Electric on Wednesday morning initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs in some East County communities in light of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire conditions in the county.
A Red Flag Warning for San Diego County’s mountain areas was set to take effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday and last through 11 a.m. Friday.
According to SDG&E’s Outage Map, the following backcountry communities were affected by the power shutoffs as of 11 a.m.:
- Boulevard
- Campo
- Jacumba
- Live Oak Springs
The utility said power was turned off for those communities “due to unsafe conditions in the area.”
The https://www.sdge.com/ready website shows 683 customers in Boulevard and Campo were without power as of 11 a.m.
In a news release, SDG&E officials stated, "Community Resource Centers will be opened in the communities impacted by a PSPS. These Centers are equipped with resources to support anyone who needs it, including Wi-Fi, and phone and medical device charging. The most current list of impacted communities as well as Community Resource Center locations and hours can be found at https://www.sdge.com/ready."
The utility noted that customers “should continue to be prepared to potentially be without power through Friday.”
Other communities that could potentially be impacted by PSPS include:
- Alpine
- Chula Vista
- El Cajon
- Escondido
- Julian
- Lakeside
- Ramona
- Santee
- Valley Center
SDG&E’s Outage Map can be viewed at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.