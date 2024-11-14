10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Nov. 14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Investigators are trying to piece together how a deadly shooting in downtown San Diego unfolded Wednesday morning and ultimately led to a shootout involving police in Little Italy about an hour later.

Here’s what San Diego Police know so far:

-- Officers were called to Union and Ash streets at around 8:20 a.m. after a 39-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were reportedly shot inside a car and died at the scene

-- Police said the victims apparently knew the suspected shooter and they were targeted by the gunman

-- During a search of the area, four Harbor Police officers helping in the manhunt spotted the man believed to have been involved in the shooting in the 2200 block of Kettner Blvd.

-- Officers confronted the 26-year-old man, who was described as acting aggressive; police said he then opened fire at the officers during the interaction

-- A Harbor Police officer was struck in the hip and the suspected gunman was also hit by officers’ gunfire

-- The injured officer was hospitalized and is in recovery and the suspected gunman died at an area hospital

Investigators have not determined a motive in the initial shooting.

Updates on this story can be found here: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/1-person-dead-in-downtown-san-diego-shooting-police-say-111324

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A fire in San Diego’s Teralta East neighborhood forced several people to evacuate early Thursday morning.

San Diego Police said they received reports at around 2:30 a.m. of several people near a fence in the 4200 block of 47th Street starting a fire.

According to an officer at the scene, the fire -- believed to have been started by homeless people trying to stay warm -- spread out of control to several nearby garages.

Firefighters quickly responded and knocked the fire down before it spread further.

Police are searching for the people responsible for starting the fire.

ABC 10News learned an arson investigation is underway.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

Cryptocurrency has become so big that billions of dollars are lost every year to scams involving digital currency.

Over the past few years, ABC 10News has interviewed multiple victims of crypto-related scams who were brave enough to tell their stories.

As scams have increased, so have the number of cryptocurrency recovery websites. The sites often claim they can provide cryptocurrency tracing and promise to get users’ money back.

However, FBI Special Agent Scott Norris is warning people to pause before logging onto these sites, as it is often hard to distinguish between good companies and bad ones. He noted the sites are good at advertising and find their way to the top of internet searches.

Norris also urges users to watch out for what sites promise, and if they claim to have extreme success, they’re likely lying. He also warned of high up-front fees.

The FBI recently seized three recovery websites – MyChargeBack, Payback LTD and Claim Justice.

Payback is active again, and ABC 10News reached out to the site for comment but have not heard back.

Norris advises users to consult with or visit a local FBI field office to ask if hiring a specific recovery company is a good idea.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

More air monitors could be coming to the South Bay to help manage the stench from the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

In late summer, San Diego County’s Air Resources Control Board installed the first set of monitors to find out what in the air is causing the smell.

Now, a potential expansion of the program is in the works with a focus on a specific chemical.

Watch Moses Small’s report:

