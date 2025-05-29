10News Wake Up Call: Recovery continues one week after deadly jet crash; major blow for Trump's tariffs

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, May 29, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

One week after the deadly plane crash in Murphy Canyon, investigators are still trying to determine what happened and military families directly affected by the crash are still working to recover.

ABC 10News learned there are about 42 families still unable to return to their homes, but Liberty Military Housing -- the group in charge of the homes in Murphy Canyon -- said some of the families that were forced to evacuate could be back home by the end of this week.

In a statement, a Liberty Military Housing spokesperson said: “Our Construction and Environmental and maintenance teams have carefully assessed each home for any damage and are finalizing some minor repairs and home clean-ups.”

Liberty is also helping some families who decided not to return to their home find another housing solution elsewhere.

Sample Road remains blocked as repair and clean-up teams work to clear any debris and fix what they can.

The San Diego Military Advisory Council, one of the nonprofit groups assisting with recovery, said crews are still working to clear jet fuel from some of the homes.

SDMAC is also continuing to help crash evacuees find housing and transportation, as well as reconnecting them with family members who were deployed. The group said the efforts will continue for as long as possible.

“We’ll stay tied in as long as it takes to get families back on their feet and operating the way they were before the disaster. We’re not going to walk away from them,” an SDMAC representative said.

Ways you can help the military families affected by the crash: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/ways-to-donate-to-families-impacted-by-murphy-canyon-plane-crash

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

South Bay Union School District board members on Wednesday night unanimously voted to move forward with the closure of at least one of its elementary schools.

Board members voted 5-0 to shut down Central Elementary School by the start of the 2026-27 school year.

District officials cited declining enrollment and potential budget issues as the reason behind the decision to close the school.

Meanwhile, Berry Elementary and Sunnyslope Elementary -- two schools that were part of the district’s initial plan of closures -- will remain open for now after the initial proposal was amended.

“This plan is based on projections, and that's why we intended the plan to have flexibility for the board to be able to pivot if, if the data changes,” a board member said.

Board members are expected to meet quarterly to discuss progress on the updated consolidation plan and will continue after the closure of Central Elementary School, to see if the other school closures will be necessary.

At least one elementary school to close after SBUSD board vote

CONSUMER:

The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday blocked President Trump’s global tariffs, ruling the president overstepped his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose and justify them.

Several states, including California, and multiple businesses have filed suit, arguing Trump’s “claimed emergency is a figment of his own imagination.”

The Trump administration immediately appealed the ruling, leaving the situation uncertain for consumers and companies.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/federal-court-blocks-trump-from-imposing-sweeping-tariffs-under-emergency-powers-law

Federal court blocks Trump’s sweeping tariffs, citing economic chaos

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Hernandez family were forced to flee from their home on Sample Street on the morning the plane crash occurred.

Now, Julian, Kiera and their three young children are dealing with not just emotional trauma, but also unexpected financial challenges.

Watch Michael Chen’s report:

Navy family faces financial challenges after Murphy Canyon plane crash evacuation

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: