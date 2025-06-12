10News Wake Up Call: Trump-Newsom battle goes to court; deadly India plane crash

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday on whether the Trump administration can use the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

California Gov. Newsom has depicted the federal military intervention in the nation's second largest city as the onset of a much broader effort by Trump to overturn political and cultural norms at the heart of the nation’s democracy. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has echoed that, saying the deployment of troops was unnecessary and meant to undermine local jurisdictions and intimidate the city’s large immigrant population.

Newsom filed an emergency motion requesting the court's intervention after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The Trump administration called the lawsuit a “crass political stunt endangering American lives” in its official response on Wednesday.

The Democratic governor argued the troops were originally deployed to protect federal buildings and said sending troops to help support immigration raids would only promote civil unrest.

The protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles intensified after Trump called up the National Guard and have since spread to other cities, including Boston, Chicago and Seattle.

Federal immigration agents have been arresting people at Home Depot parking lots and other businesses, sparking fear in immigrant communities, after the Trump administration said it wanted to dramatically increase arrests under its immigration crackdown.

Trump has described Los Angeles in dire terms that Bass and Newsom say are nowhere close to the truth.

Most demonstrations have been peaceful but this weekend some turned raucous with protesters setting cars on fire in downtown Los Angeles. The city has imposed a nightly curfew covering a 1-square-mile (2.5-square-kilometer) section where protests have occurred in the sprawling metropolis of 4 million people.

The Marines have not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters.

Newsom filed the motion Tuesday, the same day the military announced some members of the National Guard were now standing in protection around federal agents. The change moves troops closer to engaging in law enforcement actions like deportations as Trump has promised as part of his administration’s immigration crackdown. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers but any arrests ultimately would be made by law enforcement.

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer chose not to rule immediately but set the hearing for Thursday in federal court in San Francisco.

Dozens of mayors from across the Los Angeles region banded together Wednesday to demand the raids stop and the troops leave.

Story by The Associated Press

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Ajit Solanki/AP Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after taking off from northwestern India Thursday, killing the 242 passengers and crewmembers onboard.

Airline officials confirmed the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that left an airport in Ahmedabad and was bound for Gatwick Airport in London.

Officials said most of the people on the aircraft were from India, while other passengers were from the UK, Canada, and Portugal.

There were no Americans on the flight, officials said.

Full story: https://www.10news.com/world/asia/london-bound-air-india-flight-with-more-than-240-aboard-crashes-after-takeoff-from-ahmedabad-india

CONSUMER:

Some San Diegans claim they lost money to a business that promised to expedite their passports.

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija talks to one local woman about her recent experience when attempting to use Rush My Passport:

Questions raised over passport service company

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Thursday marks a major milestone for a project meant to help San Diegans get off the streets and under a roof.

The Presidio Palms project is slated to open in Mission Valley, and it will feature 161 affordable apartment units for those experiencing homelessness.

The project is a part of a collaborative initiative between the city of San Diego, San Diego County, and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

Funding for the $35 million project came from California’s Homekey Program, with the city and county each contributing about $18 million.

According to the San Diego Housing Commission, rent at Presidio Palms will remain affordable for 55 years.

Watch Moses Small’s Oct. 2024 report on Presidio Palms:

New affordable housing unites coming to San Diego

