10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Dec. 5

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on Thursday and make an announcement regarding transnational commerce and border security in San Diego County.

Newsom’s visit comes days after he called for a special session for the state Legislature to discuss potential strategies once the incoming Trump administration takes office.

The governor’s office did not release full details on Newsom’s trip to the border, but he is expected to address President-elect Trump’s threats to implement a tariff on goods from Mexico unless they curb migration and drug trends.

Newsom also expected to talk about immigration in light of Trump’s plans to declare a national emergency to use the military for mass deportations.

At the time, California took a hard stance and promised to combat Trump’s plans.

On Wednesday, state Attorney General Rob Bonta doubled down on that promise by releasing guidance to state healthcare facilities, schools, courthouses, and other public places on how to protect immigrant rights.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Two people were rescued after a fire erupted in an Ocean Beach apartment unit early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said the fire erupted just before 12:30 a.m. in a second-floor unit of a two-story apartment building in the 5000 block of Narragansett Avenue.

KGTV

Responding firefighters helped numerous residents evacuate, but two people were reportedly trapped inside the burning unit.

Firefighters entered the unit and pulled the two people out; ABC 10News learned they were rushed to the hospital, with at least one of them suffering burn-related injuries.

It took crews about 30 minutes to control the fire.

Fire officials and the Metro Arson Strike Team are investigating the cause of the fire.

CONSUMER:

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin topped the $100,000 mark on Wednesday as a massive rally in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

The milestone came just hours after the President-elect signaled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry with his choice of crypto advocate Paul Atkins to be the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election Nov. 5.

The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose to more than $103,000 before falling back to just under $102,000 early Thursday.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

It's been 11 months since the devastating floods damaged Pasacat's Dance studio in National City.

While they've moved back in, they say there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Reporter Marie Coronel follows through on the progress being made despite the many bumps in the road.

