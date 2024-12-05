We Follow Through with National City Filipino Dance Studio Flooded during January Storm

It's been 11 months since the devastating floods damaged Pasacat's Dance studio. They've moved back in, but they say there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

It’s in this dance studio, where Juliet Ann Sangalang feels at home. She adds that’s, “where I found a place where I found a lot of my identity.”

She joined Pasacat Philippine Dance Company more than a decade ago.

And in that time she’s learned a lot about herself, her Filipino culture, and her community’s strength, especially as the company has had to pick up the pieces after several storms have flooded their studio.

ABC10News was there in January as they walked through the damage left behind.

Michael Estela, the President of the PASACAT Board of Directors says, “We’ve cleaned up a lot as you can tell. The water was significant across the entire building well into the back room. We were able to clean up we have patched up the walls inside of our bathroom and kitchen and the floors.”

ABC10News is following through with them now to see the progress they’ve made, but they’ve hit some bumps in the road.

The plan was to rebuilt, making adjustments to protect the studio from future flooding.

But a small business loan didn’t pan out, forcing the Pasacat Board of Directors to start from scratch when it comes to funding the project.

Sangalang says, “ You lose a little heart every time . But you gain more perseverance as well. “

Even though they were able to move back in, they say it’s a temporary fix.

She adds, “ Unforutunately the flood did take away the floor from us but it’s okay we’re going to get that back and we’re going to rebuild better for them.”

They’re hoping the community will help them continue with their mission by participating in their largest fundraiser of the year, their “Parol Festival,” which will be held on Saturday December 7th at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista.

The event starts at 2 PM.

