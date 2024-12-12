10News Wake Up Call: 'Forever chemicals' found in South Bay drinking water; big weather changes coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred after a woman drove into an El Cajon Police officer outside of ECPD headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. as officers and others were preparing for the retirement ceremony for Capt. Rob Rans-Weiler, who served 30 years with the department.

According to investigators, a woman driving a black pickup truck attempted to run over two officers. She struck a police sergeant before backing up and trying to hit more people, investigators said.

Officers opened fire at the truck, striking the woman; she was rushed to an area hospital but later died from her injuries.

The woman was not identified.

The sergeant who was hit by the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

El Cajon Police said they did not know if any of the officers knew the driver or if it was a targeted attack.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The White House says it’s the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history. The clemency follows a broad pardon for his son Hunter, who was prosecuted for gun and tax crimes.

Biden is under pressure from advocacy groups to pardon broad swaths of people before the Trump administration takes over in January.

He’s also weighing whether to issue preemptive pardons to those who investigated Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and are facing possible retribution when he takes office.

CONSUMER:

South Bay residents on Thursday will get the opportunity to hear from the Sweetwater Authority about what is in their water after the agency found a small amount of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in water at the Sweetwater Reservoir.

Forever chemicals are found in everyday items, like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and food packaging. It can build up in water, the ground, and in living things.

Sweetwater Authority said the EPA issued new federal drinking water standards for PFAS which require public water systems to start monitoring by 2027.

The new guidelines also require new threshold standards for PFAS to be met by 2029.

Sweetwater Authority started testing in October, and a spokesperson said a recent test found small amounts of PFAS in that surface water supply.

A Water Authority spokesperson told ABC 10News that the water is safe to drink and meets federal/state standards, but new federal guidelines are requiring the agency to notify the public.

The Water Authority is holding a public workshop at 5 p.m. at the agency’s offices at 505 Garrett Ave. in Chula Vista.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The City of Vista’s Fair Housing attorneys said the recent eviction of residents from an affordable RV park was illegal.

Thirty families at Green Oak Ranch were told to leave the RV park because the owners, Green Oak Ranch Ministries, were selling the property.

However, the Fair Housing attorneys said the eviction was illegal because the property owners did not inform tenants why they were being evicted.

Now, the attorneys are calling for the eviction notices to be rescinded and for those who have already moved to receive relocation benefits.

Green Oak Ranch Ministries maintains the evictions were legal, and they said their attorneys will respond to the city.

