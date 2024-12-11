El Cajon Police Department reports officer-involved shooting outside police station

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says two officers shot at a suspect who rammed a vehicle into an officer during a retirement celebration outside the police station Wednesday afternoon.

ECPD initially posted about the officer-involved shooting on X at 1:14 p.m., which was about 30 minutes after the shooting happened.

ECPD public information officer Keith MacArthur confirmed to ABC 10News that police officers had gathered outside to celebrate the retirement of a police captain who had been on the force for 30 years.

Officers were driving cars to the ceremony staging area when the suspect hit an officer, who was on foot, with their vehicle, per MacArthur. The suspect then tried to hit another officer with the vehicle, and that was when "at least two officers fired multiple rounds at the suspect," MacArthur said.

The officer who was hit was taken to a hospital in the area, and MacArthur said their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. No other officers were hurt during this incident.

As of 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, MacArthur did not have information about the suspect's medical status. The suspect was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle was not the one whose retirement was being celebrated.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photographer to the area to gather more information.