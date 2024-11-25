10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Nov. 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Court TV The Menendez brothers are pictured in court.

Almost 30 years after they were sentenced to life in prison for murdering their parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez are set to appear in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Monday for a highly anticipated court hearing.

The brothers are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for gunning down their parents in 1989.

In October, current Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón advocated for re-sentencing the Menendez brothers in light of new evidence — including a letter written by Erik Menendez, alluding to abuse he endured prior to the murders.

Officials said just 16 seats in the courtroom will be made available to the public, and a lottery will be conducted prior to Monday morning’s hearing to determine who will be granted access.

The brothers are expected to make a virtual appearance at the hearing.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A driver was placed under arrest on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a power pole in Vista while driving under the influence.

The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Mar Vista Drive, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

KGTV

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find an overturned vehicle and a sheared power pole.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash caused a power outage that left at least 500 customers without service for several hours.

CONSUMER:

The California Department of Public Health is warning the public statewide Monday to avoid consuming a specific batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced and packaged by Fresno County-based Raw Farm LLC due to a detection of bird flu virus in a retail sample.

At the state's request, the company issued a voluntary recall of the affected product with lot code 20241109 and best by date of 11/27/2024 printed on the packaging. Consumers should immediately return any remaining raw milk to the store where it was purchased. The CDPH is also notifying retailers to remove the affected product from their shelves.

California Dept. of Public Health Raw Farm LLC raw milk

No illnesses have been reported, but health officials -- out of an abundance of caution -- said consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk. Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. Touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection.

Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever. Anyone who has consumed voluntarily recalled product, and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact a health care provider.

State health experts have long warned against consuming raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness. Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter and other bacteria have been reported related to consuming raw dairy products.

Raw milk products are not pasteurized, a heating process that kills bacteria and viruses such as bird flu. Pasteurized milk and milk products are safe to consume because the heating process kills pathogens, including bird flu, that can cause illness, according to health experts.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory has been testing raw milk products from retail stores as a second line of consumer protection. The county identified bird flu in one sample of a Raw Milk's product purchased at a retail outlet. The testing was then verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System.

Since early October, California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu, and all but one case came from direct contact with infected dairy cows. No person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S. To date, all cases have reported mild symptoms (primarily eye infections).

— City News Service

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Team 10 is continuing to look into a San Diego Police Commission’s recommendation to cut most police pursuits.

Senior investigative reporter Jim Avila has been covering the push for changes, and he follows through with a breakdown of the dangers of high-speed police chases.

Watch Jim's report:

