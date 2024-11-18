10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

The family of Elijah Smith, the 12-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at a house party in National City Friday night, is calling for justice not just for their loved one, but for all of the victims who were shot.

Sofia Alvarez Smith, Elijah's mother, said, "It's not fair that I have to bury my 12-year-old son because some people think it's so easy to grab a gun and shoot somebody. It's not right."

Sofia said Elijah loved to dance, loved motorcycles and Air Jordan shoes, and was just a normal kid.

The shooting happened on 1003 N. Ave. just before midnight on Friday. Authorities say there were over 100 people at the abandoned house.

Records show that the house has been boarded up for a while and is currently owned by an LLC. Police officials say that there was a noise complaint at the same location last week for a similar house party.

Elijah's sister started this GoFundMe for her brother's funeral service, which is set for December 7th, according to the Gofundme page.

The National City Police Department is still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, call the NCPD non-emergency line at 619-336-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 619-531-1500.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

ABC 10News is working to find more details about a burning boat that our breaking news tracker saw early Monday morning near Naval Base Coronado.

Our crew saw firefighters hosing down what appeared to be a small boat.

This was at Heritage Park, on the south side of the base.

Our newsroom has reached out to Navy officials for any information they may have about this incident. Stay with ABC 10News as we gather the latest details.

TRAFFIC:

The California Highway Patrol says two people inside an SUV escaped major injuries early Monday morning after the driver lost control of the car in the Otay Mesa area. According to troopers, the crash happened on eastbound State Route 905, and the SUV went down an embankment, landing on its side several hundred feet from the freeway.

Firefighters managed to extricate the victims and paramedics took them to a hospital in the area.

CHP says it is investigating the cause of the crash.

CONSUMER:

One person has died and three dozen people have been sickened in connection to an E. coli outbreak in organic carrots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The affected carrots from Grimmway Farms in California — whole and baby carrots in various sizes — were sold under multiple brands including 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

According to the recall notice, the carrots were available for purchase in stores approximately from August through the end of October.

They are no longer available for purchase but might still be in your refrigerators. The CDC said you should immediately toss them out, if so.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

An El Cajon church is fulfilling its dream to help homeless women off the streets, as it has placed several tiny cabins in its parking lot.

Now, Rev. Rolland Slade is challenging other churches to build tiny cabins on their properties to help with San Diego County's homeless crisis.

"We have been able for the last 18 months to help 30 women move into permanent, supportive housing," Slade said. "We’ve only had three ladies who have not gone on to housing and went back to their cars. That was their choice.”

As the church's program — while small — has experienced success, San Diego County's Regional Homeless Assistance Housing Program has struggled.

Team 10 previously reported how the county spent more than $58 million during the past five years to put 2,400 homeless individuals into hotels around the county.

Watch Craig's story below:

