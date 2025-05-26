10News Wake Up Call: San Diego marks Memorial Day; restaurants reducing food waste

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans have multiple opportunities Monday to honor those who lost their lives in service to the nation.

The observances include a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring World War II Navy veteran guest speakers, the National Anthem performed by a Navy Band Southwest vocalist, a "missing man flyover" and the tossing of a memorial wreath over the side of the USS Midway.

At noon, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band will perform, with a second performance at 2:15 p.m. Bonita Vista High School's Music Machine will play at 12:30 p.m. followed by a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.

Fort Rosecrans will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. While the federal military cemetery is closed to new interments, it is the final resting place for historic figures, including 19 men who served under Brig. Gen. Stephen W. Kearny and died in the 1846 Battle of San Pasqual, now part of San Diego. A total of 23 Medal of Honor winners are buried in the cemetery on the Point Loma Peninsula.

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday. A plaque dedication and tribute will be paid to San Diego native, Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, and 16 of her fellow U.S. Navy sailors who lost their lives aboard the USS Cole on Oct. 12, 2000, when it was attacked by terrorists in a small boat laden with explosives.

"Memorial Day is a sacred day of remembrance, a time to honor those who gave everything for our freedom," said Neil O'Connell, executive director of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association. "This year, we are especially mindful of the 25th anniversary of the attack on the USS Cole and the brave sailors who perished. These 17 heroes represent the thousands of individuals we honor on Memorial Day. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of all who have died in service, will always be remembered."

Emcee'd by Fox 5 and KUSI anchor, Jason Austell, the event will feature music from Marine Band San Diego, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps before the presentation of plaques honoring Palmer and her fellow shipmates, along with a flyover.

Command Master Chief of the USS Cole at the time of the attack, James Parlier, and the ship's Executive Officer, Chris Peterschmidt, will deliver remarks before the names of all 17 sailors will be read. Rear Adm. Justin A. Kubu -- Commander of the Unmanned Task Force, Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet -- will deliver the keynote address.

Gold Star family members of those who lost their lives, along with survivors of the attack, are expected to attend.

For a list of other Memorial Day events happening around San Diego County, click here: https://www.10news.com/lifestyle/exploring-san-diego/list-memorial-day-2025-services-and-events-around-san-diego-county

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have swapped hundreds more prisoners of war, the third and last part of a major swap and a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Each side brought home 303 more soldiers in Sunday's exchange after each released a total of 307 combatants and civilians on Saturday, and 390 on Friday.

The swap was the biggest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and came just hours after Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens.

Ukrainian officials sad the attack was the largest aerial assault of the war.

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how some San Diego restaurants are doing their part to combat the issue of food waste.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Paiva family, one of many military families forced to flee after the plane crash in Murphy Canyon, is still waiting to learn where they will be living next.

The Paivas are staying in an Airbnb, with about $2,000 as a credit that’s set to end on Tuesday.

“It's kind of scary. If it comes out of our own pockets right now ...," said Sean Paiva.

Watch Ava Kershner's report:

