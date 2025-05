LIST: Memorial Day 2025 services and events around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Numerous services, remembrances, and special events to mark Memorial Day will take place across San Diego County. USS Midway Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Time: Begins 9 a.m.

Location: USS Midway Museum (910 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101) Escondido Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Begins 9 a.m.

Location: Oak Hill Memorial Park (2640 Glenridge Rd, Escondido, CA 92027) Fallbrook Memorial Ceremony

Time: Begins 9 a.m.

Location: Masonic Cemetery (1177 Santa Margarita Dr, Fallbrook, CA 92028) San Marcos Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Location: San Marcos Cemetery (1021 Mulberry Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069) Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Begins 10 a.m.

Location: Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery (1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106) Vista Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Begins 10 a.m.

Location: Vista City Hall (200 Civic Center Dr, Vista, CA 92084) Nuevo Memory Gardens Ceremony

Time: Begins 10 a.m.

Location: Nuevo Memory Gardens Cemetery (532 Ash St, Ramona, CA 92065) Coronado Memorial Day Tribute

Time: Begins 10 a.m.

Location: Coronado Star Park (1030 Park Pl, Coronado, CA 92118) Ramona WWII Memorial Ceremony

Time: Begins 11 a.m.

Location: WWII Veterans Memorial (Ninth St & G St (Ramona, CA 92065) Logan Heights Memorial Day Celebration

Time: Begins 11 a.m.

Location: Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument (1960 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113) Rancho Bernardo Memorial Ceremony

Time: Begins 11 a.m.

Location: Webb Park (11666 Avena Pl, San Diego, CA 92128) Santee VFW Post 9327 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

Time: Post Opens 11 a.m.; ceremony begins 2 p.m.

Location: Santee VFW Post 9327 (8516 Magnolia Ave #203 Santee, CA 92071) Solana Beach Memorial Ceremony

Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075) Oceanside Memorial Day Remembrance

Time: Begins 11 a.m.

Location: Eternal Hills Memorial Park (1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054) Julian Memorial Observance

Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Julian Pioneer Cemetery (Farmer Rd & A St, Julian, CA 92036) American Legion Post 416, Encinitas Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Begins 11 a.m.

Location: American Legion Post 416 (210 W F St, Encinitas, CA 92024) Memorial Day at Mt. Soledad

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Mt Soledad National Veterans Memorial (6905 La Jolla Scenic Dr S, La Jolla, CA 92037) Poway Memorial Day Service

Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Fleet Reserve 70 (14231 Garden Rd, Suite 9, Poway, CA 92064) Ramona Vietnam War Memorial Ceremony

Time: Begins 12 p.m.

Location: Vietnam War Memorial (17677 Rancho de Oro Dr, Ramona, CA 92065) Don Diego VFW Post 7420 Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Lunch begins 12:30 p.m.; ceremony begins 1:15 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 7420 (2100 Logan Ave, San Diego 92113) Miramar National Cemetery Memorial Day 2025

Time: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Miramar National Cemetery (5795 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA 92122) Ramona VFW Post 3783 Memorial Day Community Picnic

Time: Begins 1 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 3783 (2247 Kelly Ave, Ramona, CA 92065) Lakeside VFW Post 5867 Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: Begins 5 p.m.

Location: VFW Carter Smith Post 5867 (12650 Lindo Ln, Lakeside, CA 92040)

