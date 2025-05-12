10News Wake Up Call: Couple still recovering from La Mesa crash; self-care while on a budget

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says U.S. and Chinese officials will meet again in a few weeks now that they've reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs.

U.S. and Chinese officials said on Monday that they had called a 90-day truce in their trade war for more talks on resolving trade disputes.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the U.S. has agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China has agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods by the same amount to 10%.

Greer and Bessent announced the tariff reductions at a news conference in Geneva.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/us-and-china-step-back-from-sky-high-tariffs-agree-to-90-day-pause

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, is expected to be freed as early as Monday.

Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native, has been held captive by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

He was serving in the Israeli military when he was kidnapped.

Alexander’s release is being viewed as a goodwill gesture towards the Trump administration and a potential opening to a ceasefire with Israel.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/world/israel-at-war/hamas-says-edan-alexander-last-living-american-hostage-in-gaza-will-be-released-in-truce-efforts

CONSUMER:

Reporter Marie Coronel looks at the ways some San Diegans are managing their money when it comes to self-care.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A La Mesa couple is still recovering weeks after a car crashed into their home and RV, leaving them to deal with thousands of dollars in repairs.

Unfortunately, for Thomas and Christie Villareal, the incident in the early morning hours of April 24 was something they expected because of traffic on the street next to their home.

The couple told ABC 10News they’ve asked the City of La Mesa to address the safety on a stretch of Spring Street next to their house.

La Mesa Police said a car veered off the street, plowed through a fence, hit the roof of the Villareals’ home and then slammed into their parked RV.

Police said their investigation into the wreck was completed and findings were sent to the county District Attorney's Office. Police investigators recommended hit-and-run and conspiracy charges against the two people linked to the crash.

The Villareals said the crash will cost them $25,000 to repair.

Since the crash, the city has added water barriers and replaced the fencing; officials said their traffic engineering team is looking into more permanent solutions to make the road safer.

Meanwhile, the Villareals have a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Watch Adam Campos' report from April 24:

