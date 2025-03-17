10News Wake Up Call: 1 month since Cal Fire captain's death; wrong-way driver arrested

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Monday marks one month since Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi was found dead in her Ramona home.

Over the weekend, loved ones took part in a memorial motorcycle ride to honor her life and the legacy she leaves behind.

Groups of motorcyclists took off from Hillcrest, Ramona, and Temecula, and they all made their way to Rebecca’s favorite spot – Josie’s Hideout in Santa Ysabel.

On the evening of February 17, Rebecca was found dead after authorities said she was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect in her killing was identified as Yolanda Marodi, Rebecca’s wife. Authorities believe Yolanda fled the country.

Rebecca Marodi was with Cal Fire for more than 30 years.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after they said he was driving the wrong way on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area early Monday morning.

The CHP began receiving reports just after midnight of a driver traveling west on the eastbound SR-94 lanes near College Avenue.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker spotted the driver as he made his way towards the Euclid Avenue exit.

Officers were able to stop the driver near the exit and administered a sobriety test.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

CONSUMER:

(CNN) -- Spending at US retailers last month was much weaker than expected, in a troubling sign that the American shopper could be starting to tap out.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in February from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Monday, up from January’s downwardly revised 1.2% decline. That was much lower than the 0.7% increase economists projected in a FactSet poll. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation.

Weak consumer spending figures are adding to concerns that the US economy is slowing, and perhaps heading into a recession. Monday’s retail report didn’t ease those fears. Retail sales account for about a third of overall spending in the US.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A program that allowed some people to live on some South Bay school campuses in exchange for a little extra security is now over.

With the end of the program, which was created in the 1970s, the residents only have a few more weeks to find a new place to live.

Watch reporter Jane Kim's report:

