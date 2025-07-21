10News Wake Up Call: More water rate hikes coming for San Diego?; saving on school supplies

Good Monday morning, San Diego!

Today, the City of San Diego will begin reviewing a proposal that would once again raise water and sewer rates. We break down what the hikes would look like for San Diegans in the coming years.

Plus, back-to-school shopping is getting more expensive, but consumer reporter Marie Coronel has some of the ways families can save at the stores.

We’ve also got the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, microclimate forecasts for Monday, and more news you can use in your July 21 morning newsletter.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

TOP STORY:

The cost of living in America’s Finest City is expensive for many, and the price could go up even more as San Diego officials weigh a round of water and sewer rate hikes over the next four years.

According to the San Diego City Council’s Environment Committee, the rate hike will help pay for importing water and fund construction projects aimed at upgrading the city’s water system.

Should the proposal pass, city residents would see a 14.7% increase in water rates next year, with a 14.5% rate hike in 2027. Water rates would jump 11.5% in 2028 and 11% 2029.

The proposal also recommended a rate hike of around 31% for sewer.

ABC 10News learned flyers will be mailed to all impacted San Diego customers starting Aug. 1.

A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Read the full proposal: https://sandiego.hylandcloud.com/211agendaonlinecouncil/Documents/ViewDocument/Staff%20Report%20for%20-%20%20().pdf?meetingId=6616&documentType=Agenda&itemId=249272&publishId=1007660&isSection=false

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Alaska Airlines representatives said all operations are back to normal this morning after all the carrier’s flights were grounded on Sunday night.

At around 8 p.m. Pacific time, a ground stop was placed on Alaska Airlines flights all over the U.S. due to what reps said was an IT outage that impacted its systems.

While the cause of the outage was unknown, the ground stop lasted until 11 p.m. Pacific time.

At San Diego International Airport, four Alaska Airlines flights were delayed and four were canceled during the ground stop.

Travelers can check the status of San Diego International Airport flights at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

CONSUMER:

As back-to-school season approaches, parents find themselves navigating crowded store aisles filled with school supplies, all while trying to manage their budget.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel found some bargains that families won’t want to miss:

Shopping for school supplies while staying on a budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diego-based Congressional members Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters on Friday visited the Otay Mesa Detention Facility, where immigrants in ICE custody are being held, to observe its operations firsthand.

They toured several areas of the detention center, including holding facilities, the cafeteria, and medical facilities. They were guided by the warden and senior members of the Department of Homeland Security.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo spoke exclusively to Jacobs and Peters following their tour to get their thoughts on how detained immigrants are being treated:

San Diego representatives tour Otay Mesa detention facility, share observations

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: