10News Wake Up Call: Fighter jet recovery continues; US pushes to end Russia-Ukraine war

The clean-up effort continues for the Navy fighter jet that crashed into the San Diego Bay last week.

A Navy diving and salvage team began its initial efforts on Sunday after being delayed by rain and fog in the days following the E/A-18G Growler crash.

Over the weekend, a crane picked up what was reportedly the jet’s engine. Other broken pieces of the jet have been spotted and picked up, including some that washed ashore at nearby beaches.

U.S. Navy Navy map identifying debris field in jet recovery mission.

Military officials said they believe the debris recovery process could take up to two weeks; they are asking the public to stay clear of the Shelter Island basin during the recovery project.

Anyone who sees debris from the crash is urged to not touch it and report its location to the email address nbc_debris@us.navy.mil.

The cause of the Feb. 12 crash, in which both pilots ejected and survived, remains under investigation.

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism Sunday that the Trump administration has a plan in place to end Russia's war in Ukraine, and said he would not accept any such plan if Ukraine is not directly involved in the negotiations.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Zelenskyy was thankful toward President Donald Trump and members of his administration for signaling that they want the war to end — even saying he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a little bit scared" of President Trump. But Zelenskyy said the only way to end the war is if Ukraine is at the negotiating table.

Read full story: https://www.10news.com/world/europe/i-will-never-accept-zelenskyy-casts-doubt-on-any-peace-negotiations-that-dont-include-ukraine

State Farm Insurance’s request for an emergency rate hike in California is being denied.

The company asked for a 22% increase on homeowner policies after it said it paid out more than $1 billion to Los Angeles wildfire victims.

However, state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said State Farm has not yet proven it needs the rate hike.

Lara asked to meet with State Farm officials later this month to address its financial stability.

A family still trying to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their Bay Terraces home last week.

ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim follows through as the family takes their first steps toward rebuilding their lives.

