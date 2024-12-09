10News Wake Up Call: Elevated fire danger across county, new era in Syria

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

With strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity in the forecast early this week, a Red Flag Warning for dangerous fire conditions is set to take effect from 10 a.m. Monday until at least 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The areas expected to be most affected are the inland valleys and mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

"Gusts 50 to 65 mph expected through favored passes and on mountain foothills, a few isolated gusts to 70 mph are possible Tuesday during the peak of the event in typically wind prone locations," the NWS said.

The inland valley areas could see winds at 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday, with a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions and highs reaching the upper 70s. Mountain areas could also expect to see strong winds early in the week, with highs ranging in the low to upper 60s.

San Diego Gas & Electric said about 115,000 customers in areas of wildfire risk could have their power turned off due to the weather conditions.

The utility said Public Safety Power Shutoffs may occur in amid the Red Flag Warning.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has been granted asylum in Russia after a rebellion took over the country over the weekend and effectively ended the Assad family’s 50-year dictatorship.

Rebels swept through Aleppo and Damascus, seizing the presidential palace with little to no resistance.

Assad had been in power since 2000 and previously pushed back against the rebellion for 13 years, often using brute force to punish political opponents.

President Biden called the situation in Syria “a fundamental act of justice.”

There are currently about 900 American troops in Syria.

The U.S. launched airstrikes on at least 75 ISIS targets over the weekend to make sure the terrorist group does not take advantage of the instability in Syria.

A San Diego woman said someone drained all the money from her CalWORKS account, forcing her to rely on food banks to help feed her family.

Reporter Dani Miskell found that this isn’t the first time money meant to help those who need it most has been targeted by scammers.

Dani follows through with the family and how others can protect themselves:

It’s been a year of struggle and strength for San Diego Police Sgt. Tony Elliott.

One year ago, he was shot in the head while chasing a suspect in 4S Ranch, and ABC 10News has been following his recovery every step of the way.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons speaks to Sgt. Elliott and his wife about how far he’s come and how far he still plans to go:

