Mother's CalWORKs funds stolen

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - On Tuesday, a mother of two discovered her CalWORKs funds were drained from her account just hours after she received a notification that the funds were deposited.

Jane, who will not disclose her last name for safety reasons, receives CalWORKsbenefits, which is cash assistance for families in need, on a monthly basis.

Jane said that on Tuesday, she went to two different ATMs in City Heights when she realized her funds were gone. She immediately called the County's Access Line and was on hold for hours with the fraud department's line.

Jane eventually found out that her funds were drained from an ATM in Fresno, CA.

On Friday, Jane met with ABC 10News as she went down to one of the County's Human and Health Services Agency Offices in Downtown San Diego, to pick up her new EBT, or electronic benefits transfer card.​

"As a parent, to know that Christmas is coming, you got rent due, you're looking for work, and you're in school, that can really destroy you," Jane said.

Jane said she receives $1,100 a month from the state to support herself and her two sons, so not having the funds this past week was scary.

"I was calling creditors, my landlord, telling my kids I don't have the money right now, and having to go to a food bank," Jane said. "It's [been] a really dark place."

ABC 10News contacted the County's Health & Human Services Agency and spoke with Assistant Director Alberto Banuelos.

Banuelos said anyone who finds themselves in Jane's position should first and foremost report the funds stolen immediately.

"We try to replace the benefits within 24-hours of learning of the loss," Banuelos said.

Banuelos also said that funds can be reported stolen for up to 90 days.

Cases like Jane's are on the rise, and Banuelos said unfortunately, the County gets reports of stolen government funds every day.

"At the beginning of the month, we see a lot more activity because benefits are being issued," Banuelos said.

To prevent government funds from being stolen, Banuelos recommends that recipients never share their EBT pin numbers and download the EBT 'Edge' app on their phones.

"They can lock their account, change their pin, and ask for a replacement card," Banuelos said.

As for Jane, she said she had her funds replaced by Friday.

From her own personal experience, Jane said to call the number on the back of the EBT card or the County's Access Line for the fraud department to report the stolen funds.

To learn more about assistance with EBT fraud, click here.