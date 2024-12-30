10News Wake Up Call: Motorcyclist shears hydrant in La Jolla; warm up to start 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

The nation continues to mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100.

The 39th President of the United States was known as a champion of international human rights both during and after his White House tenure.

In 2002, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on advancing democracy and human rights and promoting economic and social development.

Carter was the longest-living U.S. president; he spent nearly two years in hospice care at his home.

President Biden announced a state funeral in Washington, D.C. will be held Jan. 9; Biden also declared that day a National Day of Mourning across the U.S.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A motorcyclist sheared a fire hydrant on a La Jolla street late Sunday night, causing a geyser that flooded the roadway.

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. near the 8400 block of La Jolla Scenic Drive North, according to San Diego Police.

Police did not provide details on what led to the collision, but officers said the rider suffered major injuries and was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital. There was no immediate word on the motorcyclist’s condition.

Water from the broken hydrant flooded the street for about a mile and soaked a nearby backyard.

Officers shut down southbound lanes for several hours to investigate, while city crews worked to stop the flow of water.

CONSUMER:

The expiration of Anthem Blue Cross’ contract with Scripps Health is less than 24 hours away, and some patients may face the very real possibility of losing in-network access to Scripps Health starting Jan. 1, 2025.

The looming deadline is forcing more than 300,000 patients to scramble for possible alternatives.

Scripps Health said Anthem Blue Cross’ reimbursement rates are not keeping up with the rising cost of care, while Anthem Blue Cross claims they are fighting to keep health care affordable.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A 50-year tradition of Christmas kindness continued this year in the South Bay.

In the 1970s, a National City couple realized some of the neighborhood children did not have gifts – so they collected bicycles to give away to the kids.

Over the years, the giveaway known as Christmas With Kids has gotten bigger.

