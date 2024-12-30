Former Jimmy Carter staffer living in La Jolla remembers 39th president

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following Jimmy Carter's death on Sunday, an outpouring of tributes and messages from politicians, public figures, and former staffers illuminated his legacy.

One of those former staffers, a television adviser for the 39th president, lives in La Jolla and spoke to ABC 10News about his memories of Carter.

Barry Jagoda remembers President Carter fondly.

"Jimmy Carter restored a sense of dignity to the United States and around the world," said Jagoda.

Jagoda described Carter as a truth-teller and compassionate leader.

Jagoda also emphasized Carter's ability to communicate and answer questions from both the press and public.

During his time in the White House, Jagoda helped Carter navigate the media landscape.

His advice focused on how to broadcast the president's message to the country. Jagoda even wrote a book about working with Carter: "Journeys with Jimmy Carter and other Adventures in Media."

He says Carter did a great job of communicating his points - truth and all.

"He not only had a way of telling the truth as he saw it, but also, when he told a story or revealed some sort of anecdote, it resonated with the audience, so it was both truth and resonant, and I think we remember about Carter as a public presenter. He could tell the truth but also tell it in a way that influenced and impressed his audience," said Jagoda.

Prior to advising Carter, Jagoda was an Emmy-winning producer, working on stories ranging from the moon landing to the Watergate scandal.

With that wealth of experience, Jagoda was able to help Carter navigate his presidency.

"I think he tried to do his best, and I think probably the most characteristic thing about Carter was that his whole life he was not exactly a perfectionist, but he always tried to do his best," he said. "And that's what I remember most... Was how strongly he felt that one should put out your best work and do whatever you could and whatever job you were doing: Do your best."