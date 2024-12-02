10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Dec. 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

(AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to officially launch his campaign to safeguard liberal values ahead of another Donald Trump presidency.

State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Monday to swear in new members for the 2025 legislative session. At Newsom's prompting, they also will kickstart a special session to give the state attorney general more funding in anticipation of new federal challenges.

Trump repeatedly attacked California on the campaign trail, threatening to withhold disaster aid over Newsom’s water-restricting policy. Trump also has vowed to carry out mass deportations once in office.

Newsom hasn't provided details on his proposal but says he wants to get it done before Trump's inauguration day.

(CNS) — A beach hazard warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday until at least noon Tuesday, which includes Imperial Beach, La Jolla Shores, Del Mar and Cardiff. Officials advised avoiding low-lying places such as parking lots, where minor tidal overflow of around 6 feet could affect the area.

La Jolla can expect the highest tides of a little over 6 feet at 8:40 a.m. Monday and close to 6 feet by 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Reactions are still pouring in over President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, who faced decades in prison after he was convicted of a firearm charge and pleaded guilty to tax crimes.

For months, Biden had been adamant that he would not pardon his won son. However, he changed his mind about granting clemency because he believes politics has caused a miscarriage of justice.

Biden’s choice to pardon his son has raised concerns on both sides of the aisle.

The counts against Hunter Biden carried a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.

Authorities are investigating after what appeared to be homemade Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Southcrest home early Monday morning.

San Diego Police officers and Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 3600 block of Birch Street at around 1:45 a.m. in response to reported explosions in the neighborhood.

The devices sparked a couple of small fires, but officers put them out with extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Police at the scene said they believe two homes may have been targeted.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to assist in the investigation.

A possible motive and suspect description were not available.

Throughout the holiday season, and especially during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, we're all looking for those ultra-low markdowns. But these days, impostors are lurking everywhere who could ruin your holiday cheer.

Scripps News' John Matarese has tips on how you can avoid getting scammed while you shop:

People who live at the Green Oak Ranch RV Park in Vista are now looking for a new place to live.

The deadline for residents to move out of the mobile home park was Sunday. The property is getting a new tenant, and they claimed the RV park where dozens of people live does not have a permit.

Since being told of the Dec. 1 deadline, one family has been struggling to move their entire home off the property.

Watch Jane Kim’s report:

