10News Wake Up Call: Hot & hazy start to week, parking changes around Petco

The city of San Diego announced Sunday that crews will start installing signs within a half mile of Petco Park for the new, designated special event parking zone. The new zone and higher meter rates will take effect Sept. 1, and the city plans to use the revenue boost towards improving the East Village and Gaslamp Quarter.

The special event rate of $10 per hour will happen during major stadium events at Petco. The city says the regulations will help make more parking spots available and reduce congestion by "discouraging drivers from circling for free or cheap parking near the stadium."

The rates begin two hours before Padres games and other events at Petco with more than 10,000 attendees. The rates will stay in effect until four hours after the start of the events.

Take a look at the special event zone below:

City of San Diego City map showing the areas that will charge $10 per hour for parking during special events at Petco Park.

Find the initial schedule of special events, the majority of which are Padres games, on the city's website here.

The Gifford Fire has scorched nearly 50,000 acres since it sparked Friday afternoon in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Hundreds have been forced to evacuate their homes, and we're learning that at least three people have been injured.

One of them had to be flown to a medical center to receive treatment for their serious burn injuries.

As of early Monday morning, the fire was only 3% contained. The cause remains under investigation.

Air quality alerts are in effect for several counties, and although San Diego hasn't been hit with one yet, smoke from the fire will still be traveling more than 200 miles into our region.

Find the latest information about this fire on via the Cal Fire incidents page.

Latest on Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara counties

Cal Fire Latest map on the Gifford Fire the morning of Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Prescription drugs can drastically vary in price depending on insurance coverage or available discounts. There are several strategies to pay the least amount possible if you're feeling tight on money.

Naima Murtaza, a health plan specialist who frequently works with lower-income and senior communities, educates people on their healthcare options. She emphasizes the importance of checking eligibility for federal or state programs that offer little to no copay on medications.

WATCH: See Perla Shaheen's report on saving money at the pharmacy below

How to save money on prescription medications

In our latest reporting on immigration court proceedings, Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish explains how a federal judge in Washington temporarily blocked the Trump administration from putting migrants in fast-track deportation proceedings known as expedited removal.

In recent months, the government has used a controversial tactic to drive up deportation numbers.

It works like this: when a migrant shows up for a routine immigration court appearance, they learn their case has been dismissed. When they leave the courtroom, ICE is waiting and makes an arrest.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, said the practice was illegal and noted the immigrants were paroled into the country to be given the chance to make their asylum claims.

The ruling comes after the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights sued the government after migrants who entered the San Ysidro border were later arrested by ICE when they showed up at immigration court.

WATCH: Grabish interviewed a Haitian family who are able to breathe a sigh of relief as a result of the ruling

Migrant parents relieved after judge halts expedited deportations of immigrants granted parole

