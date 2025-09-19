10News Wake Up Call: Concerns over child vaccination rates ahead of flu season

San Diego, it's Friday!

This morning, we're looking at how decreasing vaccination rates among San Diego County children could affect local school districts ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Meteorologist Megan Parry's microclimate forecasts get you ready for a muggy weekend with tropical-like conditions — before another chance of rain hits the county as fall begins.

Here's your morning newsletter for September 19:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Sept. 19 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The CDC could implement new vaccine recommendations on Friday, which could change the way U.S. children are protected from potentially deadly diseases.

Locally, some San Diego County health officials are worried about the upcoming flu season after a new report shows more children died from the flu in 2024 than the county initially thought.

In 2024, there were 40,000 flu cases in the county, which caused seven deaths in children.

When it comes to public schools, some vaccines like polio, tetanus, and measles are required before children can be enrolled.

However, flu, HPV, and COVID-19 vaccines are not required.

The San Diego Unified School District does not track those since they are not mandated by the state, but doctors and health experts ABC 10News spoke to have said fewer kids are getting those vaccines, so more are getting sick.

A recent report from the county shows 36% of children under 5 years old got their flu shot in 2024; that number drops to about 35% for kids age 5-17.

Dr. Mark Beatty with the County Health and Human Services Agency told ABC 10News that the best way to avoid preventable illnesses in children is to get them vaccinated.

“It's not just a choice for yourself, it's a choice for your family, your kids, your friends, and your coworkers. If you're protected from severe illness, you're less likely to spread it if you get infected,” Beatty said.

Health experts recommend talking to a physician for any vaccine-related questions.

More information on immunizations can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/immunization_branch.html.

(AP) — Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon opened their late-night shows Thursday using a mix of humor and solidarity with suspended ABC host Jimmy Kimmel.

Stewart opted for satire to critique ABC suspending “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely following comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Colbert took a more serious approach, calling his suspension "blatant censorship.” Fallon praised Kimmel and vowed to keep doing his show as usual. Then an announcer spoke over him and replaced most of his critiques about President Donald Trump with flattery.

Their guests the day after Kimmel's suspension — which also came two months after CBS said it would cancel Colbert's show — varied widely. Fallon’s guests were actor Jude Law, journalist Tom Llamas and actor and singer Jonathan Groff — none of whom addressed Kimmel’s situation.

Stewart and Colbert interviewed guests who could address censorship concerns raised by Kimmel’s suspension. Journalist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa spoke to Stewart.

When Stewart asked Ressa, the author of “How to Stand Up to a Dictator,” tips on coping with the current moment, Ressa recounted how she and her colleagues at the news site Rappler “just kept going” when she was faced with 11 arrest warrants in one year under Philippine then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We just kept doing our jobs. We just kept putting one foot in front of the other,” Ressa said.

Stewart makes special appearance to skewer Kimmel suspension

Stewart's show opened with a voice-over promising adherence to the party line.

“We have another fun, hilarious administration-compliant show,” it said.

He lavished praise on the president and satirized his criticism of large cities and his deployment of the National Guard to fight their crime.

“Coming to you tonight from the real (expletive), the crime-ridden cesspool that is New York City. It is a tremendous disaster like no one’s ever seen before. Someone’s National Guard should invade this place, am I right?” Stewart said.

“The Daily Show” set was refashioned with decorative gold engravings, in a parody of gold accents Trump has added to the fireplace, doorway arches, walls and other areas of the Oval Office.

Stewart fidgeted nervously as though he was worried about speaking the correct talking points. When the audience members reacted with an “awww” he whispered: “What are you doing? Shut up. You’re going to (expletive) blow this for us.”

He took on a more stilted tone when he started describing Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, calling the president “our great father.”

“Gaze upon him. With a gait even more majestic than that of the royal horses that prance before him,” he said.

Stewart normally hosts only on Mondays. The Emmy winner helmed “The Daily Show” from 1999 through 2015, delivering sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events and interviews with newsmakers. He returned to host once a week during the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Fallon opened his “Tonight Show” monologue addressing Kimmel’s suspension. “To be honest with you all, I don’t know what’s going on. And no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back.”

Swift suspension after remarks on Kirk’s assassination

Kimmel made several remarks about the reaction to Kirk's killing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday and Tuesday nights, including that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

ABC suspended Kimmel's show after a group of ABC-affiliated stations said it would not air the show, and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said his agency had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

Kimmel has not commented. His supporters say Carr misread what the comic said and that nowhere did he specifically suggest that Tyler Robinson — the man Utah authorities allege fatally shot Kirk — was conservative.

In July, CBS said it would cancel “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” next May. The network said it shut down the decades-old TV institution for financial reasons. But the announcement came three days after Colbert criticized the settlement between President Donald Trump and Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, over a “60 Minutes” story.

'The Late Show' hosts past and present address suspension

Colbert started his monologue on Thursday with the animated song “Be Our Guest” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” but replaced the lyrics with “Shut your trap. Shut your trap.”

He later addressed Kimmel directly, saying that he stands with him and his staff.

“If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive,” he said.

He also responded to remarks Carr made that it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming “they determine falls short of community values.”

“Well, you know what my community values are, buster? Freedom of speech,” Colbert said to loud applause from his audience.

When Colbert talked with New Yorker editor David Remnick about Kimmel's suspension, he said: “What we are seeing now is the government acting at the direction of the president of the United States to put pressure on, to manipulate, to silence and even to shut down institutions of the free word."

David Letterman, Colbert's predecessor on “The Late Show,” lamented the networks' moves.

“I feel bad about this, because we all see where see this is going, correct? It’s managed media,” Letterman said during an appearance Thursday at The Atlantic Festival 2025 in New York. “It’s no good. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous.”

He added that people shouldn’t be fired just because they don’t “suck up” to what Letterman called “an authoritarian” president.

Story by Audrey McAvoy and Hallie Golden, Associated Press

Just like many items, goods, and services that are part of our daily lives, coffee prices are steadily going up.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, prices on coffee went up nearly 22% in August compared to the same time in 2024 -- marking the biggest price hike since 1997.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how some San Diego coffee shops are scrambling to find ways to manage the rising costs while also keeping their doors open:

Local coffee shops try to navigate rising prices while staying in business

San Diegan Gordon Brown Sr. was considered a pioneer for Black excellence in the world of golf, leaving behind a legacy where he paved the way for up-and-coming Black golfers.

WATCH — Reporter Jane Kim details how Brown brought the game to his community and how his children are keeping his legacy going:

Gordon Brown Sr. leaves behind golf legacy

