10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Nov. 22

TODAY'S TOP STORIES:

Sideo.TV

A large group of bikers were stopped by police on Interstate 15 in the Kearny Mesa area Thursday night, prompting traffic backups on both sides of the freeway.

At around 10:30 p.m., San Diego Police officers pulled over dozens of motorcyclists who were riding in a group on northbound I-15 near Aero Drive.

Video from the scene showed officers questioning the bikers, but no arrests were captured on camera by the photographer.

As of 5:30 a.m., police did not provide any further information on the stop.

The stop caused traffic delays for at least two hours.

The San Diego Housing Commission is working quickly to add more shelter beds for the area’s homeless population as the temperatures begin to trend downwards.

The San Diego community is slated to lose more than 600 beds due to the closure of two major shelters -- Golden Hall and the Mirabile Center -- at the end of this year.

Because of the impending closures, the Housing Commission is reviewing plans for temporary shelters while finding a solution for more permanent beds.

Officials are working with homeless advocacy groups to open a handful of interim shelters that will have six-month leases from January to June at locations like the South County Lighthouse in National City and the Veterans Village of San Diego. There will be an option to renew the leases for several years.

A plan was also proposed to add more than 250 tents at Safe Sleeping sites.

The Housing Commission is meeting Friday to discuss and likely approve the interim shelter plans.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A crash at a University City intersection early Friday morning caused a wet mess and hospitalized two drivers.

San Diego Police at the scene said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Governor Drive and Genesee Avenue.

While the cause of the wreck is under investigation, police said a black SUV and a silver sedan collided in the intersection.

KGTV

One of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant, sending water 30-40 feet into the air and onto the street.

The water spilled out for about 30 minutes before responding firefighters shut it off.

Both drivers suffered injuries of unknown severity and were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

Are you heading out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? Federal officials are urging travelers to pack their patience and prepare for a busy few days in the air and on the ground.

The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2. That's about 6% more than this time last year.

TSA officials expect the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday to be the busiest days.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

There is more heartache for the family of Austin Spirz, who was killed last year in a Thanksgiving night hit-and-run crash in Campo.

Recently, a large sign off Campo Road that read “Justice for Austin” was stolen.

Now, the family is on the hunt for the sign that they call a piece of their heart.

