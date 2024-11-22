Family's sign remembering Campo hit-and-run victim is stolen

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — There was more heartache for the family of a hit-and-run victim after a large sign calling for justice was stolen.

“The sign meant a lot to us. We put a lot of love into it,“ said Aubree Pinkston.

Days away from a painful anniversary, more grief for Pinkston, after a sign that read, "Justice for Austin” disappeared.

“It's very heartbreaking, so close to the one-year anniversary,” said Pinkston.

Almost a year ago, a grieving Pinkston spoke to ABC 10News after her partner of 10 years and father to their girls, Austin Spirz, was killed Thanksgiving night by a hit-and-run driver while riding his dirt bike on a Campo road.

"I don't know how to live life without him,” said Pinkston in that interview.

The CHP arrested the driver, 45-year-old Gary Baker, the day after Thanksgiving.

In January, Pinkston and her three girls helped paint a sign with the words "Justice for Austin."

“Me and kids put up handprints. Each child had a different color. We cherished it,” said Pinkston.

A convenience store gave her permission to mount the sign near a fence off Campo Road.

The sign was made of plywood and mounted to wooden poles with screws.

Months later, Baker pleaded guilty to several charges in June and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison.

“The term is not justice, not enough time,” said Pinkston.

Since then, the sign has stayed up.

“Some people have commented they have seen it, slowed down, thought about driving a little safer,” said Pinkston. “I want to keep his memory alive and his name important.”

Sometime over the weekend, his name, along with the entire sign, was stolen, says Pinkston, adding the thief even made off with the screws.

Among those who took notice was her 9-year-old daughter.

“She asked who took it. I said, ‘I don't know, ‘ and she got really upset,” said Pinkston.

Pinkston says she was hoping the sign would be there, with loved ones planning on pushing for tougher sentences for hit-and-run drivers in fatal crashes. They've created a Facebook page to maintain awareness of his story.

While she'll likely make a new sign, she has this message for the person who took it.

“Please put it back because that's part of our family. We just want to keep his memory alive,” said Pinkston.