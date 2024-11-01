10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Nov. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to start your day on the right foot.

All evacuations related to the Fairmount Fire in the College Area were lifted as firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze.

Montezuma Road between Collwood Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue was closed overnight, San Diego County officials said.

The fire, which erupted for unknown reasons Thursday afternoon in a canyon off Fairmount Avenue and Montezuma Road, charred at least 37 acres, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

As of early Friday morning, the fire was 25% contained.

Latest updates on the Fairmount Fire: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-fire-rescue-responds-to-fast-moving-fire-in-college-area.

One of the biggest events in horse racing, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, begins today at the Del Mar Racetrack.

The Del Mar Racetrack hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 2017 and 2021; the track will also host the 2025 edition.

The horse racing extravaganza is slated to draw a capacity crowd of 37,500 fans on Friday and Saturday. The Breeders’ Cup marks the start of a five-week fall run at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Saturday’s much-anticipated race, the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, will feature some of the best horses in the sport.

Over the two days, more than $34 million in prize money will be up for grabs.

You can learn more about the two-day horse racing series at https://breederscup.com.

One person was taken to the hospital and two people were taken into custody following a shooting at the MTS Transit Center on the San Diego State University Campus.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. at the trolley station on College Avenue and those on campus were forced to remain indoors as police conducted their investigation.

While two people were taken into custody, a third person believed to be tied to the incident remained at large.

Evening events on campus, including all Halloween-related events and the Aztec Nights, were canceled in light of the investigation.

Due to the Fairmount Fire in the College Area, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said Montezuma Road between Collwood Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue is shut down.

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

With the calendar turning to November, many consumers are shifting their focus to holiday shopping and what the next big deals will be.

Scripps News consumer reporter John Matarese finds out that there are some things worth buying even before we hit the infamous Black Friday sales.

Full story: https://www.10news.com/dont-waste-your-money/what-to-buy-and-when-to-shop-in-november-to-get-the-best-deals

Following a 24-hour notice, Escondido Police cleared a large homeless encampment that was set up behind an apartment complex near El Norte Parkway.

As city crews broke down the encampment as part of Escondido’s enforcement, reporter Moses Small followed through with residents who had mixed emotions about the clearing.

Watch Moses' full story:

