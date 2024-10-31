Watch Now
LIVE COVERAGE: San Diego Fire-Rescue responds to fast-moving fire in College Area

fairmount montezuma fire
ABC 10News
fairmount montezuma fire
College area fire
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says evacuations are underway in the College Area as multiple crews work to put out a rapidly moving fire.

WATCH LIVE: ABC 10News is on the air bringing you the latest developments about this fire and the evacuation orders surrounding it

ABC 10NEWS SAN DIEGO: NEWS LIVE STREAM

According to SDFD, the fire sparked in the area of Montezuma Road and Fairmount Avenue. Several units were at the scene, and a helicopter attacked the fire from above.

SDFD says Hardy Elementary School, located at 5420 Montezuma Drive, was evacuated, and the people there are headed to Viejas Arena on the San Diego State campus. Parents can access the arena via Canyon Crest Drive.

SDFD says Lucille Drive, Lila Drive and 49th Street are under evacuation orders as officers are going door to door to notify people.

Below you'll find a rough area of where the evacuations are happening:

"Please avoid the area as there are several crews at scene," the department says.

SDFD says Montezuma Road is shut down in both directions, and Aldine Drive is also impacted. The canyon behind Lucille Drive in the Talmadge and Alvarado Estates area is burning, per firefighters.

The San Diego State University alert page says University Police and SDFD are conducting proactive evacuations near the immediate area of the fire. SDSU says on Facebook there is no threat to the campus community.

Below, you'll find pictures from the public:

college area fire 10/31
10/31 college area fire
10/31 halloween fire college area
