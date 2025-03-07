10News Wake Up Call: Friday, March 7, 2025

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Friday, March 7, 2025

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The South Bay is getting ready for a business boom as the new Gaylord Pacific Resort prepares to open in Chula Vista in May. The 22-story hotel and convention center is the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment on the bayfront.

It's going to add hundreds of jobs to the area. Friday, the hotel, alongside the city and Port of San Diego, will begin hiring to fill those positions.

ABC 10News takes a closer look at the economic impact this will have on the area, as well as other aspects of the multi-decade bayfront master plan:

Gaylord Pacific Resort hiring 800 people, plus a look at Chula Vista Bayfront master plan

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews rescued four people from cars on La Jolla Village Drive as Thursday's heavy rain led to flooding in the area. The fire department told ABC 10news the rescues happened at about 8:30 p.m., and no one was injured in those incidents.

When ABC 10News crews arrived on the scene, four cars were submerged in the floodwaters. Later in the evening in Sorrento Valley, two more drivers had to be rescued after they were trapped on Carroll Canyon Road, near Pacific Heights Road.

A battalion chief on the scene says a man and a woman were rescued safely from their cars.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews rescue multiple drivers trapped in floodwaters

CONSUMER:

(SCRIPPS NEWS GROUP) — President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday to create a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, signaling new federal support for cryptocurrency in general and Bitcoin in particular.

"The Reserve will be capitalized with Bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. This means it will not cost taxpayers a dime," White House crypto czar David Sacks said on social media. "The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The Reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called 'digital gold.'"

The order calls for all federal Bitcoin seizures to be placed in the reserve, and directs the Secretaries of Commerce and the Treasury to "develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin," so long as the efforts don't cost taxpayer money. Other digital assets may also be stored in the reserve.

The price of Bitcoin fell following the announcement. According to Google's market summary, the cryptocurrency has fallen by more than 6% over the last five days, from a peak of $94,325.63 to its Friday morning price of $88,585.30.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For the second time in recent weeks, Team 10 reported on a German national being detained at the border by ICE. Lucas Sielaff, 25, told investigator Austin Grabish that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers put him and his American fiancée in handcuffs after they tried to enter the San Diego-Mexico border from Tijuana last month.

“They accused me [of living] in America instead of visiting, but there was no proof that I overstayed anything,” Sielaff said in an interview with Team 10 Thursday from Germany.

Sielaff's fiancée, Lennon Tyler, told Team 10 that her fiancé had come to the U.S. before without issue and always returned to Germany to comply with his visa. The couple went to Tijuana to get expensive surgery for her dog, and CBP officers were suspicious after seeing Sielaff's German passport.

Both CBP and ICE have yet to respond to Team 10's request for comment.

‘It is like jail’: German man visiting American fiancé detained by ICE for over 2 weeks

