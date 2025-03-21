10News Wake Up Call: Friday, March 21

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Officials with the Border Patrol San Diego Section Friday are scheduled to provide an update on its collaboration with the U.S. military as part of the Trump administration’s effort to secure the southern border.

Since taking office, President Trump has ordered troops — including hundreds from Camp Pendleton — to assist in the crackdown on illegal crossings and other border-related issues.

Last week, it was announced that more troops with the Army Corps of Engineers would be deployed to the border to help with the mission.

Customs and Border Protection officials said illegal crossings are at an all-time low; the agency reported the Trump administration’s actions at the border are helping reduce those numbers further.

The administration said its immigration policies are important for keeping the country safe but opponents of the plan believe it goes too far and denies people a chance to escape dangerous conditions in other countries and creates a chilling effect for immigrants who are in the U.S. legally.

Rep. Mike Levin visited the border in San Diego on Thursday, and he told ABC 10News there are still big questions about how limiting immigration could work since projects like a border wall can be expensive for taxpayers and especially difficult to build in San Diego.

“We have 21 miles … currently there are 18 miles of wall and three that do not have the fencing, and there is a concerted attempt to build those last three miles. My question today was whether it could be done in a cost-efficient and, ultimately effective way given the geology [and] topography of that area,” Levin said.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

Three people and four pets were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in Sabre Springs early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 12:50 a.m. on northbound I-15, near state Route 56, and it involved two cars and an SUV.

Witnesses told ABC 10News an SUV collided with another car and flipped over onto its roof on the fast lane.

A third car with an elderly couple, two dogs, and two cats then slammed into the overturned SUV as bystanders worked to help the driver inside.

Fortunately, all parties involved in the collision survived.

KGTV

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries sustained by the three people and four animals.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

CONSUMER:

London Fire Brigade/AP This photo provided by London Fire Brigade, shows a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.

(AP) -- The London Fire Brigade says the electrical substation blaze that closed Heathrow Airport is under control.

Heathrow is closed for the day Friday after the fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe’s biggest travel hubs.

Flights were diverted to Gatwick Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport.

Several flights from the U.S. were canceled.

The airport said it expected significant disruptions for days and passengers should not travel to the airport until it reopens.

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest airports for international travel.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

What was once a showcase of native plants and species in City Heights is now covered with graffiti and paint.

ABC 10News first spoke to artist Shayne M. Oseguera about his mural on a wall in Swan Canyon as it was being finished in October 2024.

Reporter Ava Kershner follows through with him after his work was completely defaced:

