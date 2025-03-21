City Heights mural painted over and defaced, just months after it was completed

“It was like a thing lingering in the back of my head for a long time,” said Shayne M. Oseguera, a visual artist and muralist.

What started as an idea, turned into a reality.

But one, that didn't last long.

“Somebody came with a roller and pretty much erased a good 80% of the mural,” said Oseguera.

Back in October, ABC 10News featured the mural’s process- as the community came together to paint it.

“To be able to have this highlighted on a local news was unexpected, but very welcomed. And I felt very humble to have that exposure because it was initially a passion project,” said Oseguera.

Months later, that passion project is nearly unrecognizable.

“Someone just decided to cover up a large portion of it,” said Oseguera.

The showcase of the native plants and species in City Heights, defaced.

City park rangers have worked to scrape some of the paint off the protective layer, but with a limited staff, it will take longer to remove it.

But the artist isn’t angry.

“What I'm getting from this is there are people in this neighborhood in this community that feel they're not being represented with this mural,” said Oseguera.

One of the options to move forward is a new mural, with more input from the vandals.

“I feel that they feel they're not represented and I would like to start that dialogue of like what will represent you, what is something that you would like to see- and start a conversation,” said Oseguera.