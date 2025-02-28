10News Wake Up Call: Police pursuit ends in crash; new safe haven for refugees

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

A new shelter for members of the LGBTQ+ community and refugees is opening Friday just across the border in Tijuana, Mexico.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be on hand as the nonprofit organization Casa De Luz celebrates the grand opening of its new 23-room/6-bathroom shelter.

The shelter also includes outdoor and indoor kitchens, and a large communal space. Up to 70 people can be housed in the shelter, Casa De Luz officials said.

Casa De Luz has helped nearly 300 people legally cross the border under the asylum program, and with the creation of the new shelter, they hope to continue that work despite the recent shift in immigration policies.

The organization operates on both sides of the border; the shelters are based in Mexico, but the organization’s board and president fundraise in San Diego.

Casa De Luz officials said the goal of the shelter is to provide “safety, dignity, and hope to those who need it most.”

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A high-speed police chase in the South Bay early Friday morning ended in a crash, a sheared fire hydrant, and an arrest in Chula Vista.

Just before 1:30 a.m., National City Police officers tried to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding on Highland Avenue.

However, the rider refused to stop and sped away towards 4th Avenue in Chula Vista.

While at a high speed, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and some bushes on 4th Avenue, just south of Main Street.

The broken hydrant sent water dozens of feet into the air.

Police arrested the motorcyclist; ABC 10News learned he was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

KGTV

CONSUMER:

President Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods are set to begin on Tuesday, March 4, and it could effect the already high gas prices in San Diego.

University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin said Canada and Mexico export a large percentage of oil to the U.S., which means Americans will likely feel the impact.

Gin said San Diegans could see gas prices increase by 9 to 20 cents per gallon.

Watch Madison Weil’s report:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The owner of a local whale-watching business said they are continuing to suffer following the Navy jet fighter crash off Shelter Island.

Captain Troy Sears said the Navy is blocking off a key part of the water in the San Diego Bay as part of its retrieval of debris.

Sears said his boat has been trapped in the marina ever since the crash.

ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen follows through with answers from the Navy:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: