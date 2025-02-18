Boating business suffers as Navy blocks off part of the bay for fighter jet recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On a beautiful holiday weekend, The Next Level Sailing boat is supposed to be in open water, taking people out for whale-watching tours. Instead, Captain Troy Sears is stuck on the phone, sending refunds to dozens of clients, and losing tens of thousands of dollars.

"How difficult has it been for your business since that jet crash?"

"I have essentially negative revenue," Sears said. "No money is coming in and refunds are going out."

His boat is trapped inside the Shelter Island Marina, while the Navy works to retrieve their EA-18G Growler from the bay. The fighter jet crashed into the water on Wednesday morning. Its pilots safely parachuted from the plane just seconds before. The navy has blocked off part of the water as its dive teams work to collect debris. Sears says this prevents large ships like his from exiting the basin.

"As I'm speaking to you we would've been out looking at animals," Sears said. "It's a beautiful day, we should be out there."

The Coast Guard is letting small boats through a pathway, but Sears says that part of the bay is too shallow for his boat to clear.

"We're very large 141-foot vessel. Deep drafted. I need that main channel to get out."

The Navy says the plane recovery could take up to two weeks. Sears worries that the timeline would also impact any of his advanced bookings for spring break.

"Are you worried your business might have to shut down as a result of this?"

"Close forever? I dont know how to answer that. I spent my whole life building this business. There isn't a part of me that wants to consider that."

Sears is hoping the Navy can quickly clear out enough of the area so his ship could be escorted through.