10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Dec. 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

A wrongful death complaint was filed this week against the City of San Diego over the death of two young boys during a San Diego Police pursuit.

On Dec. 8, 2023, SDPD officers were in a high-speed pursuit in Mountain View with an unlicensed driver who refused to pull over.

The driver then crashed into the back of a sedan on an Interstate 805 off-ramp. The impact sent the sedan down an embankment and into a tree before it caught fire.

Two boys sitting in the sedan’s backseat – 8-year-old Malikai Orozco-Romero and his 4-year-old brother Mason -- died in the incident. Two women in the vehicle, including the boys’ mother, survived.

Virginia Creighton

The complaint alleges the pursuit was “unnecessary and in violation of the law and/or SDPD policies and procedures.”

In addition to the city, the complaint names the alleged driver police were pursuing as a defendant.

The accused driver, Angel Velasquez Salgado currently faces multiple charges -- including murder -- for the crash.

The crash has prompted calls for San Diego Police to reexamine its policies regarding pursuits.

————-

Balboa Park is expected to be packed with people this weekend for December Nights, one of San Diego’s most popular holiday celebrations.

The two-day festival begins Friday afternoon and will feature numerous performances, food, and all sorts of family-friendly activities.

To make things even more special this year, visitors will see the grand reopening of the Botanical Building.

More information: https://www.10news.com/lifestyle/exploring-san-diego/december-nights-2024-annual-holiday-celebration-kicks-off-at-balboa-park

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Some brave bystanders helped rescue a woman whose car rolled over and caught fire on state Route 125 in Spring Valley early Friday morning.

The single-car crash happened on SR-125 near the connector to state Route 54 at around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker they saw the car speeding before the driver lost control and crashed.

KGTV

Several people who saw the crash and subsequent fire rushed to the driver’s aid and pulled her to safety.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

(AP) -- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield says it won't tie payments to the length of time a patient went under anesthesia.

The insurance giant is reversing a stated policy change after widespread outcry. It wasn't clear how many states would have been affected.

The American Society for Anesthesiologists said in a news release last month that the policy would have taken effect in Connecticut, New York and Missouri. Notices also had been posted in Virginia and Colorado.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/health-care/anthem-blue-cross-blue-shield-calls-off-plan-to-cap-anesthesia-coverage-in-at-least-one-state

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

New security patrols are now on the job in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood to help keep the area’s residents and businesses safe.

The private security officers are patrolling the neighborhood on foot or in a vehicle, and ABC 10News learned the officers have been trained to de-escalate certain situations, provide resources for the homeless, and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Reporter Madison Weil follows through on the neighborhood’s efforts after several high-profile incidents this year.

Watch Madison's report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: