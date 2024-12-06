December Nights 2024: Annual holiday celebration kicks off at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans can expect a Ferris wheel and the grand re-opening of the Botanical Building at December Nights Friday, the city's largest holiday celebration.

The free two-day event in Balboa Park kicks off from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The city expects more than 300,000 people to attend over the two days.

"December Nights is a cherished tradition that brings San Diegans and visitors together to kick off the holiday season in the heart of our city," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "This year's event is even more special with the unveiling of the newly renovated Botanical Building. I invite everyone to join us this weekend and enjoy the holiday lights and festivities that make this event so magical each year."

According to the city, phase I of the $30 million Botanical Building project restored the building to its original design from the 1915 Panama- California Exposition. Work included restoration and structural improvements, replacing the redwood lath, reconstructing the window arcades, planter upgrades, accessibility improvements and more.

The project's phase II -- being overseen by nonprofit Forever Balboa Park -- will feature improvements to the exterior landscaping and irrigation, as well as reconstruction of the pergola.

The building will reopen to the public for the first time in three years at 1 p.m. Friday, ahead of December Nights. It will also be open Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Throughout Balboa Park, more than 1,600 performers in 70 groups will delights across six stages. More than 200 food, drink and retail vendors will spread out through the park.

At 6 p.m. Friday, city leaders will light a holiday tree on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion Stage.

"December Nights is a cherished San Diego tradition, and it's heartwarming to see our community come together to kick off the holiday season in beautiful Balboa Park," said Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who will light the tree along with Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego. "I want to thank those who every year help make this event so special -- our dedicated city staff, sponsors and the thousands of San Diegans who attend each year."

To make getting to and from Balboa Park easier, San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System will offer a free special event shuttle between the festivities and City College. The special shuttle service will use the southbound bus priority lane on Park Boulevard, servicing all southbound stops between Zoo Drive and Broadway for a quicker ride.

Other free event shuttles will bring visitors directly to the entrance at El Prado and the Cabrillo Bridge from various parking lot locations downtown. Bike riders will find a bike valet on the west entrance of the Laurel Street bridge and another on the east side of Village Place near the San Diego Natural History Museum parking lot.

"We are thrilled to once again invite visitors to one of the most unique and family-friendly events San Diego has to offer," said Christina Chadwick, executive director for the city's special events and filming office. "There is so much to do and see, none of which would be possible without our sponsors and community partners. There is something for everyone."

Museums will be open and free to the public. The House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will be open, providing international treats during the festivities.

For those with little ones in tow, the Family Zone will feature the aforementioned Ferris wheel, sponsored by San Diego Community Power. Take photos with Santa Claus and the Sugar Plum Fairy, watch free screenings of "Elf" and "Home Alone" on the lawn adjacent to the Comic-Con Museum, work up some crafts in the Disney tent, see skateboarding demonstrations and get your face painted as part of the family festivities.

Finally, San Diego Gas & Electric is partnering with PATH in a sock drive to help those experiencing homelessness.

Attendees can download the December Nights Mobile Experience, which allows you navigate Balboa Park from a smartphone, with information on parking, entertainment, food and more.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.