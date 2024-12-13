10News Wake Up Call: Battery dangers during holidays, emotional reunion with good Samaritan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Local fire officials hope their lithium-ion battery safety tips will help the public during the holidays.

The batteries are common in many electronic items that might be given as gifts this holiday season. Companies like Apple said they often use lithium-ion batteries because they’re lightweight, charge faster, and have a longer lifespan than many older types of batteries.

Those factors are why lithium-ion batteries are found in things like phones, e-bikes, and electric cars.

But fire officials said they could be dangerous if not handled or stored properly. The batteries can flare up in seconds and can be tough to put out.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said those batteries caused at least 104 fires in 2023 -- more than double the amount in 2022.

Experts recommend consumers pay attention to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries.

Other safety tips include storing them out of reach of children and pets, only using approved chargers, and disposing of them properly. Never put these batteries in garbage or recycling bins.

You can find electronic-waste recycling centers by searching online. Most cities and counties have designated centers for recycling these items.

Those charging the batteries at home are advised to avoid placing them near anything flammable and to keep them at room temperature. This includes keeping them away from heat sources — including power strips — and your pillow, bed and couch.

It's also advised to never overcharge lithium-ion batteries — so don't plug them in overnight.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia fired 93 cruise and ballistic missiles and almost 200 drones in Friday's bombardments.

He says it is one of the heaviest bombardments of the country’s energy sector since Russia’s full-scale invasion almost three years ago.

He says Ukrainian defenses shot down 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles that were intercepted by F-16 warplanes provided by Western allies earlier this year.

Zelenskyy renewed his plea for international unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But uncertainty surrounds how the war might unfold next year. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end the war and has thrown into doubt whether vital U.S. military support for Kyiv will continue.

CONSUMER:

Bank overdraft fees can be up to $35 per transaction, but a new federal rule plans to cap it at $5.

Overdraft fees take effect when customers try to withdraw more money than what’s actually in their account.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the new federal rule could save the average family incurring overdraft fees around $225 per year.

The overdraft fees cap was first proposed last January as part of the Biden administration’s crackdown on so-called junk fees.

Under the new federal law, banks could still charge more than $5, but those terms would have to be agreed upon upfront.

The change takes effect next October, but it could face legal challenges.

Read story: https://www.10news.com/life/money/biden-administration-approves-overdraft-limits-angering-banks

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A San Diego woman and her father finally met the stranger who freed them from their car after a hit-and-run collision in Tierrasanta.

In mid-June, Jodi Friedman and her 81-year-old father Arnold were traveling in their Honda sedan on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when they were struck by another vehicle.

Both father and daughter don’t remember much from the crash, but they do recall someone being there at the scene to help them from the wreckage.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through on the heartwarming reunion:

