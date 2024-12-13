Tierrasanta crash victims reunited with 'instant angel'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An emotional reunion unfolded in Tierrasanta Thursday morning, as two accident victims met one of the good Samaritans who helped rescue them.

At a park in Tierrasanta Thursday morning, a greeting was followed by a hug.

“Thank you taking him out of there,” said Jodi, as she gave good Samaritan Shannon Zoch a hug.

Back in June, Jodi spoke with me, describing a serious crash during a Starbucks run on Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Her 81-year-old father Arnie was behind the wheel. Jodi was in the passenger seat, when a head-on collision caused the airbags to deploy.

A woman was at her door, telling her the car was smoking. The woman helped get her out, while a man chased after a suspected DUI driver.

Zoch, another good Samaritan, had also stopped, helping rescue Arnie, wedged in by the airbags.

Father and daughter were raced to a hospital. Jodi sufferer serious injuries, including an ankle fracture.

In our June story, they made an appeal to find their rescuers, but none came forward.

That all changed, when Zoch's wife recently saw our story, and sent it to him. He contacted us, and we arranged a meeting.

“Good part of me getting out of the car was because of him,” said Arnie Friedman.

“He is our instant angel,” said Jodi Friedman.

As the two met their angel, a remarkable coincidence emerged. Arnie served in the Navy for 24 years. His rescuer was in the Navy for 28 years, including eight years as a rescue swimmer. Zoch retired less than two weeks ago.

“The motto of rescue swimmers is, ‘So others may live,’” said Zoch.

Six months later, amid an emotional reunion, a daughter says she's most grateful for what was saved.

“My dad is part of my living. There would have been a piece of the world missing. That’s what he brought back. It means everything,” said Jodi.

The DUI driver pleaded guilty to several charges, including a DUI charge. The Friedmans swapped numbers with Zoch and plan to stay in touch.

They are still looking for the other good Samaritans.