10News Wake Up Call: Busy Labor Day weekend for travelers; new tariffs on small packages in effect

Happy Friday, San Diego!

Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and taking to the skies today to kick off another round of record-breaking Labor Day travel. We get a glimpse of how busy San Diego’s airport and freeways are expected to be this weekend.

Plus, meteorologist Megan Parry tracks a holiday weekend warm-up in store for San Diego County, which bodes well for those looking to hit local beaches.

We're getting you ready for the long weekend with this edition of the morning newsletter:

TOP STORY:

San Diego’s airport and roads are expected to be quite busy Friday as travelers squeeze in one last getaway this Labor Day weekend.

Transportation Security Administration officials believe air travel across the nation could break records, with 17.4 million expected to fly this weekend. Friday marks the busiest day at airports, with a projected 3 million passengers looking to fly out.

San Diego International Airport spokesperson Nicole Hall told ABC 10News, “So, what we're anticipating during the four-day period is about 300,000 people coming and going to the airport and that breaks down to about 75,000 people each day in the airport. So really, we encourage people to plan ahead -- always plan ahead -- and make sure you give yourself enough time to get to the airport.”

Check San Diego International Airport flight status at https://www.san.org/flights/flight-status.

For drivers set to leave for their destination on Friday, experts suggest traveling before noon, as traffic should build up from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Those leaving on Saturday should try to leave between 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Check up-to-the-minute traffic conditions at https://www.10news.com/traffic.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

New tariffs from the Trump administration that are closing a loophole on international packages are now in effect.

Previously, packages valued at $800 or less were allowed to enter the U.S duty-free -- a policy known as de minimis exemption.

Those parcels will now be subject to tariffs, or a flat fee ranging from $80 to $200.

Trump administration officials have said the move will help small businesses and bring in about $10 billion per year.

However, some financial experts warn that the policy change could cost American households up to $1,300 this year.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/the-president/tariff-exemptions-on-small-shipments-are-about-to-expire-under-new-trump-administration-rules

CONSUMER:

For many, Labor Day not only means a long weekend as summer winds down, but also deep discounts on summer seasonal items at retail stores.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel has advice on how you can save big this holiday weekend:

Taking advantage of Labor Day discounts

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Coronado High School’s football manager, who was born with Down syndrome, has received a big promotion.

Cole Harrison has never let challenges get in the way of his passion for football or his dreams of going to college.

Now, fresh off graduation, Cole has returned to his alma mater in a brand-new role as an assistant coach.

WATCH — Reporter Tali Letoi shows how Cole is inspiring his team and the community, all while making his father proud:

Coronado High Football team manager returns to sidelines as assistant coach

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: